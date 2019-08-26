Economy Week Ahead: Durable Goods Orders, Personal Income

In the week ahead, the U.S. Commerce Department releases data on durable goods orders and personal income. Canada issues GDP numbers, and China publishes factory numbers.

Global Stocks Fall as Trade Tensions Escalate

Global stocks and government bond yields fell as a fresh escalation in the U.S. trade war with China, followed by conciliatory moves over the weekend, cast fresh doubt on growth prospects.

German Business Sentiment Lowest in Nearly Seven Years

German business sentiment worsened this month, underpinning views that the country's economic powerhouse is currently moving toward a recession.

Trump Says China Called U.S. to 'Get Back to the Table' After Tariff Spat

President Trump said China called U.S. officials and said "let's get back to the table," a day after the White House said the president regretted not escalating tariffs further on Chinese goods.

Beijing Wants to Continue Trade Talks With U.S., China Vice Premier Says

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the country's lead trade negotiator, signaled that Beijing still wants to continue trade talks with the U.S. following heightened bilateral tensions.

Central Bankers Worry About Trump's Tactics to Reorder Global Trade

The world's central bankers are increasingly worried that President Trump's tactics to reorder global trade are destabilizing economies in ways that they can't easily fix.

Trump Says U.S. and Japan Have Reached Trade Deal in Principle

President Trump said the U.S. and Japan had reached a trade deal "in principle" that would pave the way for more U.S. farm exports to Japan, while dropping the threat of U.S. tariffs on Japanese cars.

China's Central Bank Unveils New Mortgage Loan Policy

China's central bank adjusted interest-rate mechanisms Sunday for the second time this month, this time focused on mortgage loans, in what it said was a bid to price them closer to market rates but also in ways that might avoid further inflating property prices.

Electric Vehicle Shift Will Keep a Lid on Oil Prices

The world may be moving away from gas guzzlers quicker than planned. Oil prognosticators should take note.

Latest Stock Volatility Adds to August Turbulence

Stocks enter the final week of the month coming off one of their rockiest stretches of 2019, the latest example of tariff-induced volatility that has some investors bracing for more fluctuation.