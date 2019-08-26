Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/26/2019 | 07:16am EDT
U.S. Stock Futures Rise on Trump Comments on China Call

U.S. stock futures climbed as President Trump said China wants to strike a trade deal, signalling a potential de-escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. 

 
Trump Says China Called U.S. Officials and Wants a Deal

President Trump said China called U.S. officials and said "let's get back to the table," a day after the White House said the president regretted not escalating tariffs further on Chinese goods. 

 
Hong Kong's Dollar Peg: How It Works and Why It's In Question

Hong Kong's standing as a financial center rests partly on its decadeslong currency peg to the U.S. dollar. But street protests, trade tensions and a looming recession have pressured the Hong Kong dollar, and some investors are preparing for a rupture. 

 
Get Used to Trade-War Stalemate

President Trump threw investors a bit of hope on trade tensions following a turbulent weekend. Relief is likely to prove short lived. 

 
Big Tech Shares Lose Their Luster 
 
 
German Business Sentiment Lowest in Nearly Seven Years

German business sentiment worsened this month, underpinning views that the country's economic powerhouse is currently moving toward a recession. 

 
Beijing Wants to Continue Trade Talks With U.S., China Vice Premier Says

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the country's lead trade negotiator, signaled that Beijing still wants to continue trade talks with the U.S. following heightened bilateral tensions. 

 
Central Bankers Worry About Trump's Tactics to Reorder Global Trade

The world's central bankers are increasingly worried that President Trump's tactics to reorder global trade are destabilizing economies in ways that they can't easily fix. 

 
Trump Says U.S. and Japan Have Reached Trade Deal in Principle

President Trump said the U.S. and Japan had reached a trade deal "in principle" that would pave the way for more U.S. farm exports to Japan, while dropping the threat of U.S. tariffs on Japanese cars. 

 
China's Central Bank Unveils New Mortgage Loan Policy

China's central bank adjusted interest-rate mechanisms Sunday for the second time this month, this time focused on mortgage loans, in what it said was a bid to price them closer to market rates but also in ways that might avoid further inflating property prices.

