News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/26/2019 | 09:16am EDT
U.S. Stock Futures Rise on Trump Comments on China Call

U.S. stock futures climbed as President Trump said China wants to strike a trade deal, signalling a potential de-escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. 

 
Trump Seeks to Ease Trade Tensions With China, G-7 Leaders

President Trump sought to dial down trade tensions with China and struck a more conciliatory note on the final day of the Group of Seven summit, where world leaders have pressured him to de-escalate the trade war. 

 
Hong Kong's Dollar Peg: How It Works and Why It's In Question

Hong Kong's standing as a financial center rests partly on its decadeslong currency peg to the U.S. dollar. But street protests, trade tensions and a looming recession have pressured the Hong Kong dollar, and some investors are preparing for a rupture. 

 
Get Used to Trade-War Stalemate

President Trump threw investors a bit of hope on trade tensions following a turbulent weekend. Relief is likely to prove short lived. 

 
Big Tech Shares Lose Their Luster

Owning shares of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet has given investors little upside over the past 12 months, depriving the long-running bull market of one of its biggest drivers. 

 
Indian Sugar Glut Pushes Prices Close to Decade Lows

August has been a bitter month for sugar traders as a potential surfeit of Indian exports, the strong dollar and a slowing world economy combined to push prices toward their lowest level in a decade. 

 
German Business Sentiment Lowest in Nearly Seven Years

German business sentiment worsened this month, underpinning views that the country's economic powerhouse is currently moving toward a recession. 

 
Beijing Wants to Continue Trade Talks With U.S., China Vice Premier Says

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the country's lead trade negotiator, signaled that Beijing still wants to continue trade talks with the U.S. following heightened bilateral tensions. 

 
Central Bankers Worry About Trump's Tactics to Reorder Global Trade

The world's central bankers are increasingly worried that President Trump's tactics to reorder global trade are destabilizing economies in ways that they can't easily fix. 

 
Trump Says U.S. and Japan Have Reached Trade Deal in Principle

President Trump said the U.S. and Japan had reached a trade deal "in principle" that would pave the way for more U.S. farm exports to Japan, while dropping the threat of U.S. tariffs on Japanese cars.

ALPHABET -3.18% 1153.58 Delayed Quote.10.39%
APPLE -4.62% 202.64 Delayed Quote.28.46%
FACEBOOK -2.36% 177.75 Delayed Quote.35.59%
LONDON SUGAR -0.54% 310.5 End-of-day quote.-7.04%
NETFLIX -1.85% 291.44 Delayed Quote.8.88%
