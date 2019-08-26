Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/26/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Gain as Trump Says China Wants a Deal

U.S. stocks rose after President Trump said China wants to strike a trade deal, signaling a potential de-escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. 

 
Trump Seeks to Ease Trade Tensions With China, G-7 Leaders

President Trump sought to dial down trade tensions with China and said he was open to meeting with Iran's president, as he struck a more conciliatory note on the final day of the Group of Seven summit. 

 
U.S. Durable Orders Increased in July

New orders for long-lasting products, so-called durable goods expected to last around three years or more, increased by 2.1% in July from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said. 

 
Indian Sugar Glut Pushes Prices Close to Decade Lows

August has been a bitter month for sugar traders as a potential surfeit of Indian exports, the strong dollar and a slowing world economy combined to push prices toward their lowest level in a decade. 

 
Hong Kong's Dollar Peg: How It Works and Why It's In Question

Hong Kong's standing as a financial center rests partly on its decadeslong currency peg to the U.S. dollar. But street protests, trade tensions and a looming recession have pressured the Hong Kong dollar, and some investors are preparing for a rupture. 

 
Get Used to Trade-War Stalemate

President Trump threw investors a bit of hope on trade tensions following a turbulent weekend. Relief is likely to prove short lived. 

 
Big Tech Shares Lose Their Luster

Owning shares of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet has given investors little upside over the past 12 months, depriving the long-running bull market of one of its biggest drivers. 

 
German Business Sentiment Lowest in Nearly Seven Years

German business sentiment worsened this month, underpinning views that the country's economic powerhouse is currently moving toward a recession. 

 
Beijing Wants to Continue Trade Talks With U.S., China Vice Premier Says

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the country's lead trade negotiator, signaled that Beijing still wants to continue trade talks with the U.S. following heightened bilateral tensions. 

 
Central Bankers Worry About Trump's Tactics to Reorder Global Trade

The world's central bankers are increasingly worried that President Trump's tactics to reorder global trade are destabilizing economies in ways that they can't easily fix.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.22% 1167.51 Delayed Quote.10.39%
APPLE 1.73% 206.03 Delayed Quote.28.46%
FACEBOOK 1.08% 179.6 Delayed Quote.35.59%
LONDON SUGAR -0.54% 310.5 End-of-day quote.-7.04%
NETFLIX 0.87% 293.8672 Delayed Quote.8.88%
