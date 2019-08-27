Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/27/2019 | 03:16am EDT
U.K.'s Johnson More Optimistic About Avoiding No-Deal Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he felt more optimistic about achieving a Brexit deal after spending most of the past week touring Europe, meeting leaders and pitching altered terms for the divorce agreement. 

 
China's Central Bank Urges Lenders to Use New Benchmark Rates

The People's Bank of China has urged the country's lenders to start using its new benchmark rates to price new loans in order to push down borrowing costs. 

 
China's Strong Consumer Prices Boosted Industrial Profits in July

Earnings at China's large industrial companies improved modestly last month due to stronger profit gains among consumer-product manufacturers. 

 
Australia Central Bank Says Trade War Poses Risk to Australia, World

RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle says Australia has been a major beneficiary of the rules-based global trading system that is now under threat. 

 
Germany's Economy Shrank in Second Quarter

Germany's economy shrank in the second quarter as trade dragged on economic growth, the Federal Statistical Office said backing earlier growth estimates. 

 
Treasury Yields Rebound on Trump's China Comments

U.S. government-bond yields whipsawed, dropping early in the session before recovering after comments by President Trump about a possible easing in trade tensions with China. 

 
Trump Softens Tone on China, Iran at G-7 Summit

President Trump sought to dial down trade tensions with China and said he was open to meeting with Iran's president, as he struck a more conciliatory note on the final day of the Group of Seven summit. 

 
Indian Sugar Glut Pushes Prices Close to Decade Lows

August has been a bitter month for sugar traders as a potential surfeit of Indian exports, the strong dollar and a slowing world economy combined to push prices toward their lowest level in a decade. 

 
U.S. Stocks Gain as Trump Says China Wants a Deal

U.S. stocks rose after President Trump said China wants to strike a trade deal, signaling a potential de-escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. 

 
Get Used to Trade-War Stalemate

President Trump threw investors a bit of hope on trade tensions following a turbulent weekend. Relief is likely to prove short lived.

