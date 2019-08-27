Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/27/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Fed Rejects Call to Consider Politics in Policy Decisions

A former Federal Reserve official took the unusual step of calling on the central bank to help prevent President Trump's re-election by refraining from taking measures to stimulate the U.S. economy. 

 
U.S. Stocks Slip Amid Trade Worries

U.S. stocks fell and bond yields slipped again, as guarded investors hedged their bets on whether the U.S. and China are working toward de-escalating their trade spat. 

 
Oil Investors Turn Focus to Inventories as Demand Fears Linger

As a rocky August in financial markets wraps up, energy investors are looking ahead to Wednesday figures on U.S. oil stockpiles that could impact expectations for excess supply moving forward. 

 
Home-Price Growth Continued to Slow in June

Home-price growth continued to decelerate in June, the latest sign that lower mortgage rates are providing little boost to a housing market that has been slowing for the past year. 

 
This Little Black Box Does Heavy Lifting for Wall Street

Stock trading is under pressure on Wall Street. Some banks are turning to outside partners to help them trade faster. 

 
Investors Betting Against the British Pound Fear a Reversal

Some investors are betting that the biggest risk to the British pound isn't that the turmoil around Brexit causes it to plunge further against the dollar, but that it stages an unexpected rally. 

 
Super Mario and Pokémon DNA Make This Stock a Winner

Japanese game developer DeNA could benefit from upcoming smartphone games Mario Kart Tour and Pokemon Masters. 

 
Glut in Natural Gas Goes Global

More shale gas than ever is leaving U.S. shores. Unfortunately for the country's beleaguered natural-gas producers, global prices for the fuel have never been lower. 

 
Trump's Ethanol Promises Come Due

The Corn Belt carries a lot of weight in Washington-especially at the moment. That is coming in handy for ethanol companies that have lost some recent rounds to the fossil fuel sector. 

 
A Primer on the Future of Fannie, Freddie

The Trump administration is close to releasing a blueprint for overhauling Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. To help readers know what to expect, we answer some basic questions about the two housing-finance companies.

CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.00% 1.295 End-of-day quote.5.85%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.42% 357 End-of-day quote.-3.33%
DENA CO LTD 2.88% 2180 End-of-day quote.21.52%
DNA OYJ -0.10% 20.88 Delayed Quote.22.37%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.60% 0.9028 Delayed Quote.1.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.16% 60.04 Delayed Quote.11.52%
WTI 3.42% 55.51 Delayed Quote.23.28%
