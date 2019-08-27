Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/27/2019
Fed Rejects Call to Consider Politics in Policy Decisions

A former Federal Reserve official took the unusual step of calling on the central bank to help prevent President Trump's re-election by refraining from taking measures to stimulate the U.S. economy. 

 
China's Potential New Trade Weapon: Corporate Social Credits

Foreigners worry that Beijing will use its developing corporate 'social credit' system as a weapon against international companies amid the U.S.-China trade war. 

 
Treasury Prices Resume Rally, Pushing Yields Lower

Signs of stability in the stock market did little to arrest the relentless demand for longer-term debt securities. 

 
U.S. Stocks Slip Amid Trade Worries

U.S. stocks fell and bond yields slipped again, as guarded investors hedged their bets on whether the U.S. and China are working toward de-escalating their trade spat. 

 
Oil Investors Turn Focus to Inventories as Demand Fears Linger

As a rocky August in financial markets wraps up, energy investors are looking ahead to Wednesday figures on U.S. oil stockpiles that could impact expectations for excess supply moving forward. 

 
Home-Price Growth Continued to Slow in June

Home-price growth continued to decelerate in June, the latest sign that lower mortgage rates are providing little boost to a housing market that has been slowing for the past year. 

 
Investors Betting Against the British Pound Fear a Reversal

Some investors are betting that the biggest risk to the British pound isn't that the turmoil around Brexit causes it to plunge further against the dollar, but that it stages an unexpected rally. 

 
Glut in Natural Gas Goes Global

More shale gas than ever is leaving U.S. shores. Unfortunately for the country's beleaguered natural-gas producers, global prices for the fuel have never been lower. 

 
This Little Black Box Does Heavy Lifting for Wall Street

Stock trading is under pressure on Wall Street. Some banks are turning to outside partners to help them trade faster. 

 
Trump's Ethanol Promises Come Due

The Corn Belt carries a lot of weight in Washington-especially at the moment. That is coming in handy for ethanol companies that have lost some recent rounds to the fossil fuel sector.

ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.00% 1.295 End-of-day quote.5.85%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.42% 357 End-of-day quote.-3.33%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.00% 0.9027 Delayed Quote.1.01%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.08% 59.89 Delayed Quote.11.52%
WTI -0.20% 55.44 Delayed Quote.23.28%
12:34aBP to quit Alaska after 60 years with $5.6 billion sale to Hilcorp
RE
12:30aChinese diplomat says Hong Kong facing worst crisis since 1997 handover
RE
12:30a'NOW OR NEVER' : Hong Kong protesters say they have nothing to lose
RE
12:18aGround shifts in Indonesia's economy as conservative Islam takes root
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aPURDUE PHARMA IN DISCUSSION ON $10 BILLION-$12 BILLION OFFER TO SETTLE OPIOID LAWSUITS : sources
RE
12:02aSouth Korea summons Japan ambassador as export trade curbs take effect
RE
08/27Asian stocks post modest gains on Wall Street futures, oil
RE
08/27Ousting Huawei, Australia finishes laying undersea internet cable for Pacific allies
RE
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
