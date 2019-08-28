Global Stocks Slip on Weak Data, Trade Doubts

Global stocks were broadly lower amid fresh signs of weakening consumer confidence and persistent trade tensions.

Fed Rejects Call to Consider Politics in Policy Decisions

A former Federal Reserve official took the unusual step of calling on the central bank to help prevent President Trump's re-election by refraining from taking measures to stimulate the U.S. economy.

German Consumer Sentiment Set to Stabilize

German consumer sentiment is set to hold steady next month, despite concerns over a the nation's slowing economy, market research group GfK said.

China's Potential New Trade Weapon: Corporate Social Credits

Foreigners worry that Beijing will use its developing corporate "social credit" system as a weapon against international companies amid the U.S.-China trade war.

Treasury Prices Resume Rally, Pushing Yields Lower

Signs of stability in the stock market did little to arrest the relentless demand for longer-term debt securities.

U.S. Stocks Slip Amid Trade Worries

U.S. stocks fell and bond yields slipped again, as guarded investors hedged their bets on whether the U.S. and China are working toward de-escalating their trade spat.

Oil Investors Turn Focus to Inventories as Demand Fears Linger

As a rocky August in financial markets wraps up, energy investors are looking ahead to Wednesday figures on U.S. oil stockpiles that could impact expectations for excess supply moving forward.

Home-Price Growth Continued to Slow in June

Home-price growth continued to decelerate in June, the latest sign that lower mortgage rates are providing little boost to a housing market that has been slowing for the past year.

Investors Betting Against the British Pound Fear a Reversal

Some investors are betting that the biggest risk to the British pound isn't that the turmoil around Brexit causes it to plunge further against the dollar, but that it stages an unexpected rally.

Glut in Natural Gas Goes Global

More shale gas than ever is leaving U.S. shores. Unfortunately for the country's beleaguered natural-gas producers, global prices for the fuel have never been lower.