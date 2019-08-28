Johnson Moves to Shut Parliament to Push Through Brexit

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to shut down Parliament for several weeks, a tactic aimed at stopping rebel lawmakers from blocking an abrupt break with the EU.

U.S. Stocks Slide, Pound Falls on Brexit Fears

U.S. stocks wavered between small gains and losses, pressured by declines among shares of technology companies.

Koch Industries Seeds New Quantitative Trading Firm

Koch Industries has helped launch a new quantitative trading firm aimed at boosting investment returns at a time when markets are volatile.

Few Places to Hide When Markets All Move Together

Seemingly unrelated areas of the market are trading in the same direction more frequently than normal, a trend that some investors say is contributing to recent volatility and could drive more fluctuations in the future.

German Consumer Sentiment Set to Stabilize

German consumer sentiment is set to hold steady next month, despite concerns over a the nation's slowing economy, market research group GfK said.

Import Limits, Effects of Swine Fever Hit Pork Prices in China

Pork prices in China have surged to new highs in the past two weeks, adding pressure on a government trying to contain food-price inflation during the trade war with the U.S.

Worst May Be Over for Chinese Car Sales

China's latest attempt to revive its car sales may not do much, but the world's largest auto market may turn a corner soon anyway.

China's Potential New Trade Weapon: Corporate Social Credits

Foreigners worry that Beijing will use its developing corporate "social credit" system as a weapon against international companies amid the U.S.-China trade war.

Sell Greenland! No, Not That One

After years of staggering growth, Chinese state-owned real-estate developers like Greenland Holdings are penned in by political pressures.