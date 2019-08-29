Stocks Rise on Hopes for Trade Talks

Renewed hopes for progress in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China sent European stocks and U.S. futures higher.

China, U.S. Still in Discussions Over Trade Talks Scheduled for September

UPDATED: China's Ministry of Commerce said Beijing and Washington remain "in effective communication" over the ongoing trade dispute.

German Jobless Claims Edge Higher

German jobless claims rose in August, broadly in line with expectations, adding fresh evidence that the country's economic slowdown is starting to impact the still-robust labor market.

Italian President Gives Conte Mandate to Form New Government

Italian President Sergio Mattarella tasked Giuseppe Conte with forming a new coalition government that will bring together two parties that have been political rivals for a decade.

Energy Companies Set to Get Reprieve on Methane Rules

The Trump administration is moving to erase Obama-era rules on methane emissions from the oil-and-gas business, saying the federal government overstepped its authority when it set limits on what scientists say is a significant contributor to climate change.

Unconventional Mortgages Attract Warning From Regulator

A type of unconventional mortgage that focuses on a borrower's assets to vet repayment ability has drawn a warning from regulators for banks to maintain tight underwriting standards.

Fed's Daly Biased Toward Rate Policy That Promotes Job Growth

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said there are risks to keeping monetary policy on overly easy settings, but she gave few hints she was ready to advocate for a rate increase.

Fed's Barkin Not Convinced Low Inflation Calls for Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said he isn't convinced low inflation calls for reducing interest rates but added that he is closely watching threats to economic growth.

Technical Bid Pushes Treasury Yields Close to Record Low

U.S. government bond yields slid closer to record lows as traders scrambled to adjust to the sharp decline in interest rates over the past month.

Johnson Moves to Suspend Parliament to Push Through Brexit

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to shut down Parliament for several weeks, a tactic aimed at stopping lawmakers from blocking an abrupt break with the EU. The pound fell 0.5% against the dollar on the news.