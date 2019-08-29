Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Stocks Rise on Hopes for Trade Talks

Renewed hopes for progress in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China sent European stocks and U.S. futures higher. 

 
China, U.S. Still in Discussions Over Trade Talks Scheduled for September

UPDATED: China's Ministry of Commerce said Beijing and Washington remain "in effective communication" over the ongoing trade dispute. 

 
German Jobless Claims Edge Higher

German jobless claims rose in August, broadly in line with expectations, adding fresh evidence that the country's economic slowdown is starting to impact the still-robust labor market. 

 
Italian President Gives Conte Mandate to Form New Government

Italian President Sergio Mattarella tasked Giuseppe Conte with forming a new coalition government that will bring together two parties that have been political rivals for a decade. 

 
Energy Companies Set to Get Reprieve on Methane Rules

The Trump administration is moving to erase Obama-era rules on methane emissions from the oil-and-gas business, saying the federal government overstepped its authority when it set limits on what scientists say is a significant contributor to climate change. 

 
Unconventional Mortgages Attract Warning From Regulator

A type of unconventional mortgage that focuses on a borrower's assets to vet repayment ability has drawn a warning from regulators for banks to maintain tight underwriting standards. 

 
Fed's Daly Biased Toward Rate Policy That Promotes Job Growth

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said there are risks to keeping monetary policy on overly easy settings, but she gave few hints she was ready to advocate for a rate increase. 

 
Fed's Barkin Not Convinced Low Inflation Calls for Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said he isn't convinced low inflation calls for reducing interest rates but added that he is closely watching threats to economic growth. 

 
Technical Bid Pushes Treasury Yields Close to Record Low

U.S. government bond yields slid closer to record lows as traders scrambled to adjust to the sharp decline in interest rates over the past month. 

 
Johnson Moves to Suspend Parliament to Push Through Brexit

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to shut down Parliament for several weeks, a tactic aimed at stopping lawmakers from blocking an abrupt break with the EU. The pound fell 0.5% against the dollar on the news.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.04% 0.90726 Delayed Quote.0.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.08% 60.42 Delayed Quote.7.85%
WTI 0.43% 56.09 Delayed Quote.17.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:31aDOLLAR GENERAL : Taps New Operating Chief, Store Operations Executive
DJ
07:22aYen set for biggest monthly rise since May as sentiment fragile
RE
07:22aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb As Fears Of Trade-war Escalation Fade
DJ
07:18aChina to expand pork imports, release meat from reserves to boost supplies
RE
07:17aThailand can add more economic stimulus if needed - Financial Minister
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15aDOLLAR GENERAL : Raises Full-Year Guidance
DJ
07:13aBest Buy misses quarterly same-store sales estimates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group