U.S. Companies Say Trade War Is Hitting China Operations

More American companies are hurting as the U.S.-China trade war intensifies, a new survey of businesses shows, with many saying they are losing sales in China and either slowing or canceling investments.

U.S. Growth Propped Up by Consumer Spending, Corporate Profits

Corporate profits turned around in the second quarter after a slowdown early in the year and consumer spending rose faster than previously thought. That helped fuel solid, though slower, economic growth as the U.S. expansion reached its 10th anniversary.

U.S. Stocks Climb on Hopes for Trade Talks

U.S. stocks advanced amid renewed hopes for progress in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

Beijing Says China, U.S. Still in Touch on Trade Dispute, September Talks

UPDATED: China's Ministry of Commerce said Beijing and Washington remain "in effective communication" about their continuing trade dispute and are discussing whether to proceed with September talks.

U.S. Jobless Claims Edged Up Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remained at historically low level. Initial jobless claims were up 4,000 to 215,000 in the week ended Aug. 24, the Labor Department reported.

Brazil's Economy Expands in Second Quarter

Brazil's economy expanded in the second three months of the year, led by the industrial sector, cooling down fears of recession.

German Inflation Eased More Than Expected in August

Germany's inflation rate eased more than expected in August amid a slowdown in energy-price inflation, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.

U.S. Pending Home Sales Fell in July

The National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales index, which tracks contract signings of previously owned homes, fell 2.5% from the previous month to 105.6 in July. The index was down 0.3% on the year.

Foreign Investors Pile Into U.S. Stocks and Bonds

In a global market dominated by negative-yielding debt, foreign investors say they see American assets as a haven, piling into U.S. stocks and bonds at the fastest pace in about a year.