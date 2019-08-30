U.S. Consumer Spending Rose Sharply in July

U.S. households ramped up their spending in July, continuing to underpin the economy's expansion as manufacturing cools and global growth slows.

Stock Rally Powers On Despite Tariff Deadline

Global stocks extended their rally on the final trading day of the month on optimism around U.S.-China trade relations, despite impending new tariffs.

Cheap Gas Revs Up Consumers-and the U.S. Economy

Drivers hitting the road this Labor Day weekend will enjoy the cheapest gasoline prices in three years, a boon to consumers as fears of recession buffet Wall Street.

India's Economic Growth Slows to Six-Year Low

India's economic growth slowed to a six-year low in the latest quarter as its metastasizing debt problems choked government, corporate and consumer spending.

Japan's Sales-Tax Increase Threatens a Labor-Market Miracle

Millions of jobs have been added to the Japanese economy in recent years, but progress seems to have stalled.

Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged at 1.50%

The Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rate steady as expected, although it remains under pressure to loosen policy further to spur economic growth.

China Steps up Efforts to Ease Food Inflation

China has enhanced efforts to help its consumers deal with surging food prices and vowed to boost food supplies, officials said.

China Watchdog Finds Malpractices at Small Banks

China's banking regulator says it has found a slew of malpractices and irregularities during on-site checkups of small, regional lenders, as concerns rise about the deteriorating condition of such banks.

Ravenous China Could Spice Up U.S. Meat Stocks

China's plummeting hog population is a tailwind for U.S. meat producer Tyson Foods, despite the trade war between Beijing and Washington.