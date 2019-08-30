Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 09:16am EDT
U.S. Consumer Spending Rose Sharply in July

U.S. households ramped up their spending in July, continuing to underpin the economy's expansion as manufacturing cools and global growth slows. 

 
Stock Rally Powers On Despite Tariff Deadline

Global stocks extended their rally on the final trading day of the month on optimism around U.S.-China trade relations, despite impending new tariffs. 

 
Cheap Gas Revs Up Consumers-and the U.S. Economy

Drivers hitting the road this Labor Day weekend will enjoy the cheapest gasoline prices in three years, a boon to consumers as fears of recession buffet Wall Street. 

 
India's Economic Growth Slows to Six-Year Low

India's economic growth slowed to a six-year low in the latest quarter as its metastasizing debt problems choked government, corporate and consumer spending. 

 
Japan's Sales-Tax Increase Threatens a Labor-Market Miracle

Millions of jobs have been added to the Japanese economy in recent years, but progress seems to have stalled. 

 
Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged at 1.50%

The Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rate steady as expected, although it remains under pressure to loosen policy further to spur economic growth. 

 
China Steps up Efforts to Ease Food Inflation

China has enhanced efforts to help its consumers deal with surging food prices and vowed to boost food supplies, officials said. 

 
China Watchdog Finds Malpractices at Small Banks

China's banking regulator says it has found a slew of malpractices and irregularities during on-site checkups of small, regional lenders, as concerns rise about the deteriorating condition of such banks. 

 
Ravenous China Could Spice Up U.S. Meat Stocks

China's plummeting hog population is a tailwind for U.S. meat producer Tyson Foods, despite the trade war between Beijing and Washington.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 138.75 End-of-day quote.-6.79%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.05% 105.7 End-of-day quote.-15.34%
TYSON FOODS 1.26% 91.72 Delayed Quote.71.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:31aCheap Gas Revenue Up Consumers -- and the U.S. Economy
DJ
09:27aSVERIGES RIKSBANK : Kerstin af Jochnick participates in the monetary policy meeting in September
PU
09:27aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : The unemployment rate at 4.2% in the 2nd quarter of 2019, the second lowest since we started to collect these data
PU
09:27aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump Secured a Better Deal for America with USMCA
PU
09:27aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Incumbent European Commission has led astray cause of the enlargement of the European Union
PU
09:22aAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Farm Bureau Welcomes Proposed Biofuels Volumes, Warns Against Excessive Small Refinery Waivers
PU
09:21aCanada GDP Surged in Second Quarter on Export Strength--Update
DJ
09:16aStrong consumer spending seen underpinning U.S. economy
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Brent-WTI spread continues to narrow
2DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares rise on watered down Berlin rent cap
3THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
4CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
5EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES : EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. YEAR END RESULTS 2018/19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group