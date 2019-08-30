U.S. Consumer Sentiment Declined at End of August

U.S. household sentiment fell in August from the earlier month amid concerns over a trade war.

U.S. Consumer Spending Rose Sharply in July

U.S. households ramped up their spending in July, providing reassurance that the economy's decadelong expansion continued to roll on even as manufacturing cools and global growth slows.

U.S. Stocks Waver to End a Volatile Month

U.S. stocks relinquished most of their early-morning advance to cap off a volatile month but remained on track to notch their biggest weekly gains since June.

India Merges State Banks to Battle Bad Debt

India said it was merging several state-run banks as it seeks to shore up the banking system amid concerns about a growing bad debt problem.

Cheap Gas Revs Up Consumers, Boding Well for U.S. Economy

Drivers hitting the road this Labor Day weekend will enjoy the cheapest gasoline prices in three years, a boon to consumers as fears of recession buffet Wall Street.

Exports Power Canada's Economic Growth to Two-Year High

The Canadian economy rebounded in the second quarter with its best performance in two years, as one of the strongest export showings this decade offset a decline in business investment and softness in household spending.

India's Economic Growth Slows to Six-Year Low

India's economic growth slowed to a six-year low last quarter as debt problems at banks choked business and consumer spending in Asia's third largest economy.

Japan's Sales-Tax Increase Threatens a Labor-Market Miracle

Millions of jobs have been added to the Japanese economy in recent years, but progress seems to have stalled.

A Tokyo Listing for Aramco Highlights Japan's Less-Stringent Disclosure Rules

A Tokyo listing by Saudi Arabia's Aramco would boost Japan's effort to re-establish itself as a global financial center, but it could also highlight areas in which the country has laxer disclosure standards.

Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged at 1.50%

The Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rate steady as expected, although it remains under pressure to loosen policy further to spur economic growth.