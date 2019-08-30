Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/30/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Declined at End of August

U.S. household sentiment fell in August from the earlier month amid concerns over a trade war. 

 
Strength in U.S. Consumer Spending Drives Economy

U.S. households ramped up their spending in July, providing reassurance that the economy's decadelong expansion continued to roll despite slowing factory activity and global growth. 

 
U.S. Stocks Waver to End a Volatile Month

U.S. stocks relinquished most of their early-morning advance to cap off a volatile month but remained on track to notch their biggest weekly gains since June. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 12 in Latest Week to 20-Month Low

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 12 in the past week to 742, a 20-month low, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Orange Juice Slides as Hurricane Dorian Heads Toward Florida

Orange-juice futures turned lower after rallying all week as Hurricane Dorian heads toward Florida-a major provider of oranges for juice. 

 
India Merges State Banks to Battle Bad Debt

India said it was merging several state-run banks as it seeks to shore up the banking system amid concerns about a growing bad debt problem. 

 
Cheap Gas Revs Up Consumers, Boding Well for U.S. Economy

Drivers hitting the road this Labor Day weekend will enjoy the cheapest gasoline prices in three years, a boon to consumers as fears of recession buffet Wall Street. 

 
Exports Power Canada's Economic Growth to Two-Year High

The Canadian economy rebounded in the second quarter with its best performance in two years, as one of the strongest export showings this decade offset a decline in business investment and softness in household spending. 

 
India's Economic Growth Slows to Six-Year Low

India's economic growth slowed to a six-year low last quarter as debt problems at banks choked business and consumer spending in Asia's third largest economy. 

 
Japan's Sales-Tax Increase Threatens a Labor-Market Miracle

Millions of jobs have been added to the Japanese economy in recent years, but progress seems to have stalled.

