Economy Week Ahead: Manufacturing, Trade and August Jobs Report

In the week ahead, the U.S. will release fresh data on manufacturing, international trade and the employment picture.

U.S. Goes Ahead With New Tariffs on Chinese Products

Tariffs on clothing and other imports from China went into effect, escalating the trade war in a move expected to squarely hit consumers.

Argentine Government Imposes Capital Controls

Argentina's government made its latest bid to prevent a depletion of foreign-currency reserves amid a crisis of confidence that has fueled dollar outflows and financial-market turbulence.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Declined at End of August

U.S. household sentiment fell in August from the earlier month amid concerns over a trade war.

Germany's Small Steps Into Stimulus Are Unlikely to Meet Economists' Hopes

Economists and international organizations have urged Berlin for months to spend more to fight a looming recession, but while officials say the government is preparing measures to support demand, they are likely to fall well short of the big stimulus the world is hoping for.

Markets Show Resilience in Topsy-Turvy August

Stocks capped off a volatile August down only slightly for the month and near recent records, the latest example of the bull market's stability despite global threats.

Johnson & Johnson, J.M. Smucker, Best Buy: Stocks That Defined The Week

Here are seven stocks whose moves were shaped by the week in business news.

Stocks Break Losing Streak to End Volatile August

Stocks snapped a four-week losing streak to end a head-spinning August just a few percentage points below their all-time high.

Lung Illnesses Linked to Vaping Rise, Says CDC

Federal health officials warned the public not to buy e-cigarette products off the street or modify products they already own, as the number of people who have developed severe lung illnesses after vaping jumped in the past week.

Strength in U.S. Consumer Spending Drives Economy

U.S. households ramped up their spending in July, providing reassurance that the economy's decadelong expansion continued to roll despite slowing factory activity and global growth.