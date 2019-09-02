Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/02/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Global Stocks Rise on Manufacturing Data

Global stocks rose after manufacturing data in both China and Europe showed some improvement, but economic growth concerns remained. 

 
U.S. Goes Ahead With New Tariffs on Chinese Products

Tariffs on clothing and other imports from China went into effect, escalating the trade war in a move expected to squarely hit consumers. 

 
U.S.-China Trade War Takes Toll on South Korea and Japan

The trade war is beginning to crimp the economies of China's neighbors, starting with manufacturers of high-tech equipment. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: Manufacturing, Trade and August Jobs Report

In the week ahead, the U.S. will release fresh data on manufacturing, international trade and the employment picture. 

 
China Factory Activity Rebounds to 5-Month High in August

A private gauge of China's factory activity rebounded to a five-month high in August on improved production, but the outlook remained overshadowed by shrinking foreign demand amid the intensifying U.S.-China trade fight. 

 
China Vows to Rev Up Efforts to Counter Economic Slowdown

China's top financial regulator said over the weekend it will step up countercyclical measures to fight the current economic slowdown and headwinds from the trade war. 

 
India's Manufacturing PMI Dipped to 15-Month Low in August

India's manufacturing activity eased in August with the purchasing managers index hitting a 15-month low, in the latest sign of ongoing weakness in the economy. 

 
Argentine Government Imposes Capital Controls

Argentina's government made its latest bid to prevent a depletion of foreign-currency reserves amid a crisis of confidence that has fueled dollar outflows and financial-market turbulence. 

 
Germany's Small Steps Into Stimulus Are Unlikely to Meet Economists' Hopes

Economists and international organizations have urged Berlin for months to spend more to fight a looming recession, but while officials say the government is preparing measures to support demand, they are likely to fall well short of the big stimulus the world is hoping for. 

 
Markets Show Resilience in Topsy-Turvy August

Stocks capped off a volatile August down only slightly for the month and near recent records, the latest example of the bull market's stability despite global threats.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.16% 65.395 Delayed Quote.51.48%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 59.495 Delayed Quote.58.15%
