Global Stocks Rise on Manufacturing Data

Global stocks rose after manufacturing data in both China and Europe showed some improvement, but economic growth concerns remained.

Pound Falls Amid Turmoil in British Politics

Political uncertainty in the U.K. and troubling economic data sent the British pound to near its lowest against the U.S. dollar in a year.

Trade Disputes Curb Global Factory Activity as Confidence Wanes

The fallout from an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China is rippling through the global economy, crimping growth in Asian industrial giants such as Japan and South Korea and hitting factories as far away from the front line as Germany.

Argentine Peso Strengthens Against Dollar After Currency Controls Introduced

The Argentine peso gained against the dollar after the government announced measures on Sunday to try to slow an outflow of the currency amid a crisis of confidence.

U.S. Goes Ahead With New Tariffs on Chinese Products

Tariffs on clothing and other imports from China went into effect, escalating the trade war in a move expected to hit consumers.

The American Consumer Keeps Beating Expectations

Equity analysts are pessimistic about earnings, but U.S. consumers keep fueling the stock market.

U.S.-China Trade War Takes Toll on South Korea and Japan

The trade war is beginning to crimp the economies of China's neighbors, starting with manufacturers of high-tech equipment.

Economy Week Ahead: Manufacturing, Trade and August Jobs Report

In the week ahead, the U.S. will release fresh data on manufacturing, international trade and the employment picture.

The Market Forces That Propelled a Massive Rally in Long Bonds

Long-term bonds have been on a tear in recent weeks with yields tumbling more rapidly than almost any other time in the past decade. But the recession signals flashed by these moves may have been exaggerated.

One Obscure Reason for August's Big Bond Rally: Negative Convexity

Analysts trying to make sense of the steep slide in bond yields around the world in August are pointing fingers at many things, including the phenomenon of hedging against negative convexity in the mortgage market.