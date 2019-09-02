Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/02/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
U.S.-China Trade War's Global Impact Grows

Fallout from the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China is rippling through the global economy, hurting confidence among U.S. small businesses, crimping trade among industrial giants in Asia and hitting export-oriented factories in Europe. 

 
The Market Forces That Propelled a Massive Rally in Long Bonds

Long-term bonds have been on a tear in recent weeks with yields tumbling more rapidly than almost any other time in the past decade. But the recession signals flashed by these moves may have been exaggerated. 

 
Pound Falls Amid Turmoil in British Politics

Political uncertainty in the U.K. and troubling economic data sent the British pound to near its lowest against the U.S. dollar in a year. 

 
Trade Disputes Curb Global Factory Activity as Confidence Wanes

The fallout from an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China is rippling through the global economy, crimping growth in Asian industrial giants such as Japan and South Korea and hitting factories as far away from the front line as Germany. 

 
One Obscure Reason for August's Big Bond Rally: Negative Convexity

Analysts trying to make sense of the steep slide in bond yields around the world in August are pointing fingers at many things, including the phenomenon of hedging against negative convexity in the mortgage market. 

 
Global Stocks Rise on Manufacturing Data

Global stocks rose after manufacturing data in both China and Europe showed some improvement, but economic growth concerns remained. 

 
Argentine Peso Strengthens Against Dollar After Currency Controls Introduced

The Argentine peso gained against the dollar after the government announced measures on Sunday to try to slow an outflow of the currency amid a crisis of confidence. 

 
The American Consumer Keeps Beating Expectations

Equity analysts are pessimistic about earnings, but U.S. consumers keep fueling the stock market. 

 
U.S.-China Trade War Takes Toll on South Korea and Japan

The trade war is beginning to crimp the economies of China's neighbors, starting with manufacturers of high-tech equipment. 

 
China Vows to Rev Up Efforts to Counter Economic Slowdown

China's top financial regulator said over the weekend it will step up countercyclical measures to fight the current economic slowdown and headwinds from the trade war.

EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.29% 62.908 Delayed Quote.51.46%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.02% 0.90776 Delayed Quote.0.52%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.01% 57.499 Delayed Quote.58.15%
10:41pSouth Korea's Aekyung, KCGI to join bidding for Asiana Airlines - sources
RE
10:25pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : $1.5 Trillion Global Trade Finance Gap Frustrating Efforts to Deliver Crucial Jobs and Growth — ADB
PU
10:20pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Retail turnover falls 0.1 per cent in July (Media Release)
PU
10:20pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Australia's first current account surplus in 44 years (Media Release)
PU
10:16pChina to impose anti-dumping tariffs on phenol imported from U.S., EU from September 6
RE
10:10pJFE SHOJI TRADE : Acquisition of Electrical steel processing company in Canada【PDF/77KB】
PU
09:50pAustralian Retail Sales Fall in July
DJ
09:32pOil falls as South Korea growth revision highlights trade war impact
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
