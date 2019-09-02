South Korea Inflation Slows to Record Low in August

South Korea's consumer inflation slowed to a record low last month, pushing the index further below the central bank's 2% target.

Australia Posts First Current Account Surplus Since 1975

Australia posted its first quarterly current account surplus since 1975 in the second quarter, bolstered by soaring iron-ore prices.

U.S.-China Trade War's Global Impact Grows

Fallout from the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China is rippling through the global economy, hurting confidence among U.S. small businesses, crimping trade among industrial giants in Asia and hitting export-oriented factories in Europe.

The Market Forces That Propelled a Massive Rally in Long Bonds

Long-term bonds have been on a tear in recent weeks with yields tumbling more rapidly than almost any other time in the past decade. But the recession signals flashed by these moves may have been exaggerated.

Pound Falls Amid Turmoil in British Politics

Political uncertainty in the U.K. and troubling economic data sent the British pound to near its lowest against the U.S. dollar in a year.

Trade Disputes Curb Global Factory Activity as Confidence Wanes

The fallout from an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China is rippling through the global economy, crimping growth in Asian industrial giants such as Japan and South Korea and hitting factories as far away from the front line as Germany.

One Obscure Reason for August's Big Bond Rally: Negative Convexity

Analysts trying to make sense of the steep slide in bond yields around the world in August are pointing fingers at many things, including the phenomenon of hedging against negative convexity in the mortgage market.

Global Stocks Rise on Manufacturing Data

Global stocks rose after manufacturing data in both China and Europe showed some improvement, but economic growth concerns remained.

Argentine Peso Strengthens Against Dollar After Currency Controls Introduced

The Argentine peso gained against the dollar after the government announced measures on Sunday to try to slow an outflow of the currency amid a crisis of confidence.

The American Consumer Keeps Beating Expectations

Equity analysts are pessimistic about earnings, but U.S. consumers keep fueling the stock market.