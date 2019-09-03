Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 01:16am EDT
South Korea Inflation Slows to Record Low in August

South Korea's consumer inflation slowed to a record low last month, pushing the index further below the central bank's 2% target. 

 
Australia Posts First Current Account Surplus Since 1975

Australia posted its first quarterly current account surplus since 1975 in the second quarter, bolstered by soaring iron-ore prices. 

 
Australia's RBA Stands Pat But Leaves Door Ajar to Cut Further

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its official cash rate steady at a record low of 1% but left the door open to cut interest rates further in coming months if the job market weakens and global shocks threaten growth. 

 
U.S.-China Trade War's Global Impact Grows

Fallout from the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China is rippling through the global economy, hurting confidence among U.S. small businesses, crimping trade among industrial giants in Asia and hitting export-oriented factories in Europe. 

 
The Market Forces That Propelled a Massive Rally in Long Bonds

Long-term bonds have been on a tear in recent weeks with yields tumbling more rapidly than almost any other time in the past decade. But the recession signals flashed by these moves may have been exaggerated. 

 
Pound Falls Amid Turmoil in British Politics

Political uncertainty in the U.K. and troubling economic data sent the British pound to near its lowest against the U.S. dollar in a year. 

 
Trade Disputes Curb Global Factory Activity as Confidence Wanes

The fallout from an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China is rippling through the global economy, crimping growth in Asian industrial giants such as Japan and South Korea and hitting factories as far away from the front line as Germany. 

 
One Obscure Reason for August's Big Bond Rally: Negative Convexity

Analysts trying to make sense of the steep slide in bond yields around the world in August are pointing fingers at many things, including the phenomenon of hedging against negative convexity in the mortgage market. 

 
Global Stocks Rise on Manufacturing Data

Global stocks rose after manufacturing data in both China and Europe showed some improvement, but economic growth concerns remained. 

 
Argentine Peso Strengthens Against Dollar After Currency Controls Introduced

The Argentine peso gained against the dollar after the government announced measures on Sunday to try to slow an outflow of the currency amid a crisis of confidence.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.14% 62.909 Delayed Quote.51.46%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.24% 0.90975 Delayed Quote.0.52%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 57.499 Delayed Quote.58.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:43aDOLLAR INDEX : Sterling falls before Brexit vote, euro down on rate outlook
RE
01:43aDeutsche Boerse promoted to euro-zone blue-chip stocks index in reshuffle
RE
01:20aDai-ichi Life cuts equity, dollar exposure as U.S.-China trade war worsens
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:53aChina's top steelmaking city Tangshan implements anti-pollution curbs - media
RE
12:48aChina still pursuing nuclear fuel processing plant with Areva - official
RE
12:44aRIKOLTO VECO INDONESIA : City residents spearheading the efforts to tackle food waste problem
PU
12:35aADCB launches real time trade finance for customers on dltledgers Blockchain platform
PR
12:32aSoutheast Asia stocks - Malaysia falls on weak factory data, Singapore advances
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD : BOE TECHNOLOGY : Trade war dents Chinese company profits, portfolio inflows
2XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan
3SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
4RENAULT : RENAULT : WHAT THE OTHER PAPERS SAY THIS MORNING
5BMW AG : PERFORMANCE AND EXCLUSIVENESS BY TRADITION: The BMW M4 Edition ///M Heritage.
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group