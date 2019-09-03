Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/03/2019 | 09:16am EDT
U.S. Futures Slip Amid Trade Tensions, Weak Data

Global stocks and U.S. futures slipped a day after Beijing said it had lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization over U.S. tariffs, and the British pound scratched new multiyear lows. 

 
U.K. Lawmakers Move to Block Boris Johnson From No-Deal Brexit

British lawmakers are expected to vote on whether to begin steps aimed at preventing Prime Minister Boris Johnson from leaving the EU on Oct. 31 without a deal, a process that could lead to a snap election next month. 

 
Thinning Liquidity Adds to Headaches for Traders

The problem of thinning liquidity is complicating the trading of assets from stocks and bonds to currencies and derivatives, potentially exaggerating big moves across markets. 

 
China's Yuan Drops to Fresh 11-Year Low

China's yuan weakened further, at one point nearing 7.2 to the dollar, less than a month after Beijing let the currency pass a threshold it had previously defended. 

 
Chinese Steel Slowdown Slams Iron-Ore Prices

Iron-ore prices posted their biggest one-month fall in almost eight years as China's huge steel engine cools and global shipments of the commodity rise. 

 
Van Eck, SolidX to Offer Limited Version of Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund

Crypto enthusiasts have been trying without much success to get regulatory approval for funds to bring bitcoin to investors. Two firms plan to use a workaround. 

 
Low Oil Prices Slam Saudi Economy

Subdued oil prices are punishing Saudi Arabia's economy, threatening the kingdom's foreign-investment push and curbing potential investor appetite for an Aramco IPO. 

 
Yearslong Tax Dispute Could Cost Big Tech Companies Billions

A long-running tax dispute is racking up a potentially hefty price tag of nearly $2 billion and counting for dozens of big U.S. companies, including Facebook and Google's parent, Alphabet. 

 
Troubled Pot Industry Shows Its Pick-and-Shovel Trades

Investment legend has it that the best money in the California gold rush was made selling picks and shovels. Fertilizer and real estate are equivalent bets on the volatile pot boom.

