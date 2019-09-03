Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/03/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
U.K. Lawmakers Move to Block Boris Johnson From No-Deal Brexit

British lawmakers will vote Tuesday on whether to begin steps aimed at preventing Prime Minister Boris Johnson from delivering an abrupt split with the EU on Oct. 31, a process that could lead to a snap election next month. 

 
Dollar Hits Two-Year High as Yuan Slumps

The dollar reached its strongest level in over two years as the gloomy outlook for global growth, rising U.S.-China trade tensions and political turmoil in Europe weighed on major currencies world-wide. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Trade Tensions, Weak Data

U.S. stocks and bond yields slumped as fresh data showed that the manufacturing sector contracted in August, adding to worries about the global economy and impact of trade tensions between the U.S. and China. 

 
Trump Warns China Not to Stall Talks

President Trump said he would redouble his pressure on China if he wins a second term, warning Beijing not to stall trade negotiations until after the 2020 U.S. election. 

 
U.S. Factory Activity Contracted in August

U.S. factory activity fell last month, contracting for the first time in three years and providing the latest sign that a global manufacturing pullback is weighing on the American economy amid rising trade tensions. 

 
Low Oil Prices Slam Saudi Economy

Subdued oil prices are punishing Saudi Arabia's economy, threatening the kingdom's foreign-investment push and curbing potential investor appetite for an Aramco IPO. 

 
Bank of Canada Expected to Stand Pat This Week

Market watchers predict the Bank of Canada will keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday and hint it is ready to lower it to offset the fallout from escalating global trade tensions and slowing world economic growth. 

 
Thinning Liquidity Adds to Headaches for Traders

The problem of thinning liquidity is complicating the trading of assets from stocks and bonds to currencies and derivatives, potentially exaggerating big moves across markets. 

 
Credit Unions Go On Bank Buying Spree

Credit unions are buying small banks in record numbers, a trend that is prompting pushback from the banking industry. 

 
Chinese Steel Slowdown Slams Iron-Ore Prices

Iron-ore prices posted their biggest one-month fall in almost eight years as China's huge steel engine cools and global shipments of the commodity rise.

