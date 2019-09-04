Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Fed's Beige Book Reports Modest Growth Despite Trade Uncertainty

Most U.S. businesses remain optimistic about their prospects despite concerns about tariffs and trade policy, as the economy continues to grow, the Federal Reserve said in its "beige book" report of anecdotes from business contacts. 

 
Fed's Williams: Will 'Act as Appropriate' to Keep Expansion Moving Forward

New York Fed leader John Williams said the U.S. central bank will do what it takes to keep the economy moving forward, at a time of rising risk and continuing challenges to get inflation back up to desired levels. 

 
U.S. Trade Gap Narrowed in July as Imports Fell

The U.S. trade gap narrowed in July as manufacturing weakness held down imports of business equipment and supplies, the latest sign of slowing investment by American firms as they grapple with weak global growth. 

 
Iran Threatens Further Nuclear Breach

Iran warned it would take further steps to breach a nuclear accord later this week, adding pressure on European countries scrambling to provide Tehran with relief from U.S. economic sanctions and avert the deal's collapse. 

 
Hong Kong to Pull Extradition Bill That Sparked Protests

In a major concession to protesters, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she would withdraw the China extradition bill that sparked unrest in the city. 

 
Volatility Continues to Jolt Oil Market

Oil prices continued a streak of outsize moves, rebounding alongside global stocks on signs of easing tensions in Hong Kong. 

 
Lagarde Pledges to Review ECB's Negative Rates

Christine Lagarde, the likely next president of the European Central Bank, held out an olive branch to the bank's German critics at a confirmation hearing, promising to review the costs and benefits of controversial ECB policy tools. 

 
Bank of Canada Holds Key Interest Rate Steady, Warns on Trade

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% and offered no clear signal that a rate cut is imminent, even as it warned global trade conflicts are "taking a toll" on the Canadian economy. 

 
Dow, S&P Rise Amid Global Rally

Shares and benchmark indexes rose following strong gains for global stocks amid political developments around the world that countered a set of weak economic data. 

 
UK Flirts With Recession as Brexit Uncertainty Rises

The U.K. economy moved closer to recession in August, according to a survey of purchasing managers that pointed to a slight drop in business activity.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.55% 0.9023 Delayed Quote.1.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.49% 60.74 Delayed Quote.12.52%
WTI 4.55% 56.28 Delayed Quote.24.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:12pGMP GREEN MOUNTAIN POWER : Partnering with Communities to Work Together and Take Action to Reduce Carbon During the Global Climate Strike and Climate Week
PU
04:07pWheat Perks Up On Weaker U.S. Dollar
DJ
04:05pWall Street buoyed by China data, Hong Kong and Brexit news
RE
04:03pTSX rises 0.30 percent to 16,448.84
RE
04:03pCREDIT SUISSE : Scores Legal Win in Forex-Rigging Case
DJ
03:53pArgentine markets hold steady as anti-Macri protesters decry austerity, rising poverty
RE
03:43pBank of England scales back estimate for worst-case Brexit GDP hit
RE
03:39pU.S. imposes duties on structural steel from China, Mexico
RE
03:35pIntroducing HOOPLANDIA  Largest 3-on-3 Basketball Competition and Festival on East Coast Planned for Greater Springfield June 26-28, 2020
SE
03:22pOREGON FARM BUREAU : Century Farm & Ranch Program announces honorees
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
2LME NICKEL CASH : INDUSTRIAL METALS: Speculation is setting the nickel market on fire
3Sterling to rally 6% against euro if Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
4NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear
5NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : NAVISTAR: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group