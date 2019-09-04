Fed's Beige Book Reports Modest Growth Despite Trade Uncertainty

Most U.S. businesses remain optimistic about their prospects despite concerns about tariffs and trade policy, as the economy continues to grow, the Federal Reserve said in its "beige book" report of anecdotes from business contacts.

Fed's Williams: Will 'Act as Appropriate' to Keep Expansion Moving Forward

New York Fed leader John Williams said the U.S. central bank will do what it takes to keep the economy moving forward, at a time of rising risk and continuing challenges to get inflation back up to desired levels.

U.S. Trade Gap Narrowed in July as Imports Fell

The U.S. trade gap narrowed in July as manufacturing weakness held down imports of business equipment and supplies, the latest sign of slowing investment by American firms as they grapple with weak global growth.

Iran Threatens Further Nuclear Breach

Iran warned it would take further steps to breach a nuclear accord later this week, adding pressure on European countries scrambling to provide Tehran with relief from U.S. economic sanctions and avert the deal's collapse.

Hong Kong to Pull Extradition Bill That Sparked Protests

In a major concession to protesters, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she would withdraw the China extradition bill that sparked unrest in the city.

Volatility Continues to Jolt Oil Market

Oil prices continued a streak of outsize moves, rebounding alongside global stocks on signs of easing tensions in Hong Kong.

Lagarde Pledges to Review ECB's Negative Rates

Christine Lagarde, the likely next president of the European Central Bank, held out an olive branch to the bank's German critics at a confirmation hearing, promising to review the costs and benefits of controversial ECB policy tools.

Bank of Canada Holds Key Interest Rate Steady, Warns on Trade

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% and offered no clear signal that a rate cut is imminent, even as it warned global trade conflicts are "taking a toll" on the Canadian economy.

Dow, S&P Rise Amid Global Rally

Shares and benchmark indexes rose following strong gains for global stocks amid political developments around the world that countered a set of weak economic data.

UK Flirts With Recession as Brexit Uncertainty Rises

The U.K. economy moved closer to recession in August, according to a survey of purchasing managers that pointed to a slight drop in business activity.