Trade Uncertainty Likely to Cut U.S. Growth by More Than 1%, Fed Research Says

Uncertainty over trade policy is likely to reduce U.S. economic output by more than 1% through early 2020, new research from Federal Reserve economists suggests.

Stocks Rally on Plan for New Trade Talks

U.S. stocks lurched higher after the U.S. and China said they would hold talks in Washington in October, reigniting hopes for an eventual trade truce. The Dow industrials jumped 400 points.

U.S. Service-Sector Activity Picked Up in August

U.S. service-sector activity grew more quickly than expected in August, according to the nonmanufacturing index released Thursday by the Institute for Supply Management.

Bank of Canada Official Cites Canadian Economy's Resilience

The Canadian economy faces significant risk from an escalation in global trade conflicts but is starting from a position of some resilience, a senior Bank of Canada official said.

China and the U.S. Will Hold Trade Talks in Washington in October

Chinese and American officials plan to hold trade talks in Washington in early October, the latest attempt to tame a trade war that is rippling through the global economy.

Hedge Fund Loses $1 Billion in One Month on Argentina Bet

Hedge fund Autonomy Capital lost about $1 billion last month largely on investments tied to Argentina, making it one of the most prominent investors caught on the wrong side of market turmoil in that country.

Private Sector Adds 195,000 Jobs, Beating Economists' Estimates

The nonfarm private sector in the U.S. added over 50,000 more jobs in August than economists expected, helped by strong growth in midsize businesses and in the service sector.

Fed Lines Up Another Quarter-Point Rate Cut

Federal Reserve officials are gearing up to reduce interest rates at their next policy meeting in two weeks, most likely by a quarter-percentage point, as the U.S.-China trade war darkens the global economic outlook.

Precious Metals Enjoy Resurgence in Negative-Yield World

Investors are piling into precious metals at the fastest clip in years, driven by a plunge in global bond yields that has fueled a search for assets that can hold their value during troubled times.

Fed's Quarles Floats New Tool to Combat Credit Crunches

The Federal Reserve is thinking about activating a dormant tool to combat credit crunches in a downturn as part of a broader overhaul.