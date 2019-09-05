Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Executives' Optimism in U.S. Economy Hits Three-Year Low

Finance executives' faith in the U.S. economy has reached a three-year low amid concerns over higher tariffs and economic uncertainty. 

 
Trade Uncertainty Likely to Cut U.S.  Growth by More Than 1%, Fed Says

Uncertainty over trade policy is likely to reduce U.S. economic output by more than 1% through early 2020, Federal Reserve research suggests. 

 
U.K. Lawmakers Argue Over Timing of Vote

British political leaders argued over when to hold a snap election, a vote some of them hope will break a stalemate over when and how the country splits with the EU-but one that might also result in no clear winner. 

 
Trump Administration Expedites Challenge to California on Auto-Emission Rules

The Trump administration is pressing regulators to speed up the rollout of new tailpipe-emission rules, an attempt to strike back at California for making a side deal with several auto makers to set standards that are tougher than those proposed by the administration, according to people familiar with the plans. 

 
U.S. Service-Sector Activity Picked Up in August

U.S. service-sector activity grew more quickly than expected in August, according to the nonmanufacturing index released Thursday by the Institute for Supply Management. 

 
Bank of Canada Official Says No Rate Cut Needed Now

Canada doesn't require an immediate interest-rate cut, a senior Bank of Canada official said. 

 
Treasury to Sell $193 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction next week $193 billion in securities, ranging from 13-week bills to 30-year bonds. 

 
Stocks Rally on Plan for New Trade Talks

U.S. stocks lurched higher after the U.S. and China said they would hold talks in Washington in October, reigniting hopes for an eventual trade truce. The Dow industrials jumped more than 370 points. 

 
Watch Friday's Jobs Report for Signs of a Deepening Slowdown

The August employment report to be released Friday will provide the latest view of the economy's health during a month of global economic turbulence and heightened Wall Street jitters. 

 
Hedge Fund Loses $1 Billion in One Month on Argentina Bet

Hedge fund Autonomy Capital lost about $1 billion last month largely on investments tied to Argentina, making it one of the most prominent investors caught on the wrong side of market turmoil in that country.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.02% 61.817 Delayed Quote.42.95%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 56 Delayed Quote.48.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:11pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : BCI Foods Inc. Recalls Meat and Poultry Soup Products Produced Without Benefit of Import Inspection
PU
10:10pCheaper compliant fuel oil stalks gasoil's lead in IMO 2020 switch
RE
10:10pFarm loan delinquencies surge in U.S. election battleground Wisconsin
RE
10:07pTRUMP TO MEET WITH USDA, EPA OFFICIALS ABOUT BIOFUELS PLAN : sources
RE
10:05pSprint loses in Maryland cellphone trafficking appeal
RE
09:57pOil prices edge higher, set for weekly gain amid trade optimism
RE
09:55pHouse panel to discuss Big Tech's impact on privacy, antitrust
RE
09:47pPANASONIC MARKETING EUROPE GMBH : HARUMI FLAG, the City That Brings the Future to Today's Tokyo (Part 2 of 2)
PU
09:44pShares rise, safe havens sold on trade war optimism, firm U.S. data
RE
09:29pIn China, P2P insiders say regulatory shortcomings have choked industry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Japan's Rakuten shares fall 6% after reports of wireless network delay
2WeWork mulls slashing IPO valuation as skepticism rises over business model - sources
3IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Facebook launches dating service in United States
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : SCOTTISH WORKERS SPEND 418 DAYS OF THEIR LIVES TRAVELLING TO WORK
5Big Oil undermines U.N. climate goals with $50 billion of new projects - report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group