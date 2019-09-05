Executives' Optimism in U.S. Economy Hits Three-Year Low

Finance executives' faith in the U.S. economy has reached a three-year low amid concerns over higher tariffs and economic uncertainty.

Trade Uncertainty Likely to Cut U.S. Growth by More Than 1%, Fed Says

Uncertainty over trade policy is likely to reduce U.S. economic output by more than 1% through early 2020, Federal Reserve research suggests.

U.K. Lawmakers Argue Over Timing of Vote

British political leaders argued over when to hold a snap election, a vote some of them hope will break a stalemate over when and how the country splits with the EU-but one that might also result in no clear winner.

Trump Administration Expedites Challenge to California on Auto-Emission Rules

The Trump administration is pressing regulators to speed up the rollout of new tailpipe-emission rules, an attempt to strike back at California for making a side deal with several auto makers to set standards that are tougher than those proposed by the administration, according to people familiar with the plans.

U.S. Service-Sector Activity Picked Up in August

U.S. service-sector activity grew more quickly than expected in August, according to the nonmanufacturing index released Thursday by the Institute for Supply Management.

Bank of Canada Official Says No Rate Cut Needed Now

Canada doesn't require an immediate interest-rate cut, a senior Bank of Canada official said.

Treasury to Sell $193 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction next week $193 billion in securities, ranging from 13-week bills to 30-year bonds.

Stocks Rally on Plan for New Trade Talks

U.S. stocks lurched higher after the U.S. and China said they would hold talks in Washington in October, reigniting hopes for an eventual trade truce. The Dow industrials jumped more than 370 points.

Watch Friday's Jobs Report for Signs of a Deepening Slowdown

The August employment report to be released Friday will provide the latest view of the economy's health during a month of global economic turbulence and heightened Wall Street jitters.

Hedge Fund Loses $1 Billion in One Month on Argentina Bet

Hedge fund Autonomy Capital lost about $1 billion last month largely on investments tied to Argentina, making it one of the most prominent investors caught on the wrong side of market turmoil in that country.