News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/06/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Executives' Optimism in U.S. Economy Hits Three-Year Low

Finance executives' faith in the U.S. economy has reached a three-year low amid concerns over higher tariffs and economic uncertainty. 

 
Trade Uncertainty Likely to Cut U.S.  Growth by More Than 1%, Fed Says

Uncertainty over trade policy is likely to reduce U.S. economic output by more than 1% through early 2020, Federal Reserve research suggests. 

 
U.K. Lawmakers Argue Over Timing of Vote

British political leaders argued over when to hold a snap election, a vote some of them hope will break a stalemate over when and how the country splits with the EU-but one that might also result in no clear winner. 

 
Trump Administration Expedites Challenge to California on Auto-Emission Rules

The Trump administration is pressing regulators to speed up the rollout of new tailpipe-emission rules, an attempt to strike back at California for making a side deal with several auto makers to set standards that are tougher than those proposed by the administration, according to people familiar with the plans. 

 
U.S. Service-Sector Activity Picked Up in August

U.S. service-sector activity grew more quickly than expected in August, according to the nonmanufacturing index released Thursday by the Institute for Supply Management. 

 
Bank of Canada Official Says No Rate Cut Needed Now

Canada doesn't require an immediate interest-rate cut, a senior Bank of Canada official said. 

 
Treasury to Sell $193 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction next week $193 billion in securities, ranging from 13-week bills to 30-year bonds. 

 
Watch Friday's Jobs Report for Signs of a Deepening Slowdown

The August employment report to be released Friday will provide the latest view of the economy's health during a month of global economic turbulence and heightened Wall Street jitters. 

 
Fed Lines Up Another Quarter-Point Rate Cut

Federal Reserve officials are gearing up to reduce interest rates at their next policy meeting in two weeks, most likely by a quarter-percentage point. 

 
Fed's Quarles Floats New Tool to Combat Credit Crunches

The Federal Reserve is thinking about activating a dormant tool to combat credit crunches in a downturn as part of a broader overhaul.

