News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/06/2019 | 01:15pm EDT
August Jobs Report Will Keep Fed on Track to Cut Rates

The August jobs report is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to lower its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-percentage point in two weeks to cushion the U.S. economy amid signs of slowing growth. 

 
Modest August Job Growth Shows Economy Losing Steam

The U.S. added 130,000 jobs in August and unemployment stayed historically low, suggesting the economy held firm during a month when a deepening global slowdown and faltering manufacturing activity stoked fears of a sharp U.S. slowdown. 

 
U.S. Stocks Edge Higher After Jobs Report

U.S. stocks ticked higher after the August jobs report showed hiring slowed in a month racked by trade threats, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track to cut interest rates again later this month. 

 
China's Central Bank to Free Up $126 Billion for Lending

The People's Bank of China plans to reduce the amount of reserves that commercial banks are required to keep with the central bank by half a percentage point as the world's second-largest economy faces increasing pressure from a trade war with the U.S. 

 
Canada Adds 81,100 Jobs in August

After two straight months of job losses, Canada's labor market roared back in August with one of the biggest employment increases in the past decade-a result that is likely to quell chatter about an imminent interest-rate cut. 

 
Russia Central Bank Lowers Key Interest Rate

Facing a sluggish economy at home and easier monetary policy abroad, the Bank of Russia cut rates for the third time this year. 

 
Banks Want Reassurance on Payday-Type Loans

Some lenders want to get back into the business of offering short-term, small-dollar loans to cash-strapped customers but are wary of running afoul of regulators. 

 
U.S. Junk Bonds With Negative Yields? Yes, Kind of

Some investors are buying lower-rated corporate bonds that could lose them money even if their prices don't decline. It is a sign of the hunt for yield in a low-interest-rate environment and their aversion to the very riskiest forms of debt. 

 
Fitch Downgrades Hong Kong After Months of Protests

Fitch Ratings downgraded Hong Kong, saying months of unrest were testing the city's relationship with mainland China and had dented its reputation as a well-governed, stable place to do business. 

 
Powell Set to Address Economic Outlook Ahead of Fed Meeting

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak on the economy and interest-rate policy in Zurich following escalating trade tensions and more disappointing data on global and manufacturing-sector growth.

