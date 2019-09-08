Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Retail Sales, Consumer-Price Data

The week ahead is light on economic data, but investors will still gain some insight into the health of U.S. consumers in August with readings on inflation and retail sales.

Saudi Crown Prince Cements Authority With Energy Ministry Pick

Mohammed bin Salman upended tradition by picking a royal insider to head the powerful ministry.

China Says Growth Is Fine. Private Data Show a Sharper Slowdown.

Beneath China's stable headline numbers, there is a growing belief the real picture is worse. That has economists, analysts, companies and investors crunching data-from energy consumption to photos taken from space-to get a more accurate reading.

Japan's Economy Grew More Slowly Than Initially Thought in 2Q

Japan's economy grew at a slower pace than initially estimated in the April-to-June quarter as companies became more cautious about making fixed investments amid global trade uncertainty.

High Debt Levels Are Weighing on Economies

A mountain of debt built up during the past decade has made some economies more fragile as global growth slows, adding to the challenges faced by central banks.

Manufacturers Cut Spending as Trade War Dents Confidence

U.S. manufacturers are investing less in their factories and workforces as the trade dispute with China makes it more difficult to anticipate costs and demand.

How Fannie and Freddie Have Changed Since the Crisis

The two mortgage giants have quietly transformed in the decade since they were seized by the U.S. government during the depths of the financial crisis.

Negative Bond Yields Bring Positive Returns

U.S. investors are entering into complex strategies that generate a positive return even from negative-yielding debt. Currency hedges are a key driver.

China's Foreign-Exchange Reserves Rebound Slightly

China's foreign-exchange reserves rose $3.48 billion from the prior month to $3.107 trillion, the People's Bank of China said Saturday.

Powell Signals Rate Cut Likely at Meeting This Month

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy faced a favorable outlook and cited the central bank's steps to provide more stimulus as an important reason.