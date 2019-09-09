Global Stocks Tick Higher on China Stimulus

Global markets edged up after China late Friday undertook stimulus measures as data showed its economy has been pressured by trade tensions with the U.S.

Stocks Are Back Near Records, but Memories of 2018 Leave Investors Uneasy

Stocks have raced higher to start September, but signs of faltering growth are keeping investors on edge as they navigate what historically has been a turbulent period for markets.

German Exports Rise Unexpectedly

German exports unexpectedly rose 0.7% in July, offering some relief following a string of negative economic data from Europe's biggest economy.

High Debt Levels Are Weighing on Economies

A mountain of debt built up during the past decade has made some economies more fragile as global growth slows, adding to the challenges faced by central banks.

Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Retail Sales, Consumer-Price Data

The week ahead is light on economic data, but investors will still gain some insight into the health of U.S. consumers in August with readings on inflation and retail sales.

Saudi Crown Prince Cements Authority With Energy Ministry Pick

Mohammed bin Salman upended tradition by picking a royal insider to head the powerful ministry.

China Says Growth Is Fine. Private Data Show a Sharper Slowdown.

Beneath China's stable headline numbers, there is a growing belief the real picture is worse. That has economists, analysts, companies and investors crunching data-from energy consumption to photos taken from space-to get a more accurate reading.

Japan's Economy Grew More Slowly Than Initially Thought in 2Q

Japan's economy grew at a slower pace than initially estimated in the April-to-June quarter as companies became more cautious about making fixed investments amid global trade uncertainty.

Manufacturers Cut Spending as Trade War Dents Confidence

U.S. manufacturers are investing less in their factories and workforces as the trade dispute with China makes it more difficult to anticipate costs and demand.