Stocks Edge Higher on Hopes for Rate Cuts

U.S. stocks ticked higher as expectations of further interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and other central banks continued to give major indexes a boost.

Boris Johnson Promises Oct. 31 Brexit as Law Passes to Rule Out No Deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stuck to his pledge that the U.K. would leave the European Union on Oct. 31-even as a bill aimed at preventing the country from leaving on that date without an agreement became law.

Inflation Expectations Ease in August, New York Fed Survey Says

Amid signs overall inflation may be moving higher, inflation expectations headed the other way in August, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Survey of Consumer Expectations

Fannie, Freddie Getting Closer to Retaining Their Earnings

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he expects an agreement soon to allow Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to begin retaining their earnings, one of the first steps in the administration's plan to return the mortgage-finance companies to private hands.

Stocks Are Back Near Records, but Memories of 2018 Leave Investors Uneasy

Stocks have raced higher to start September, but signs of faltering growth are keeping investors on edge as they navigate what historically has been a turbulent period for markets.

The Hunt for Yield Could Still Get Fiercer

The hunt for yield is back with a vengeance and corporate bonds look to be among the biggest winners.

Mexican Inflation Eased in August

Mexico's consumer prices slipped in August from July thanks to lower food and energy costs, which helped move the annual inflation rate closer to the central bank's target.

German Exports Rise Unexpectedly

German exports unexpectedly rose 0.7% in July, offering some relief following a string of negative economic data from Europe's biggest economy.

High Debt Levels Are Weighing on Economies

A mountain of debt built up during the past decade has made some economies more fragile as global growth slows, adding to the challenges faced by central banks.

Saudi Crown Prince Cements Authority With Energy Ministry Pick

Mohammed bin Salman upended tradition by picking a royal insider to head the powerful ministry.