Dow Industrials Edge Up in Quiet Session

Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed as investors looked ahead to meetings later this month where central bankers are expected to cut interest rates.

New Saudi Oil Minister Vows to Maintain Crude Output Cuts

Saudi Arabia isn't planning to change its oil production policy, the country's newly appointed energy minister said. But the abrupt leadership change from OPEC's kingpin could complicate the cartel's response to a global crude glut.

Johnson Vows Oct. 31 Brexit as Law Rules Out No Deal, Election Bid Fails

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stuck to his pledge that the U.K. would leave the EU on Oct. 31-even as a law came into force preventing the country from leaving on that date without an agreement and Parliament again rejected his bid to call an election before then.

Inflation Expectations Ease in August, New York Fed Survey Says

Amid signs overall inflation may be moving higher, inflation expectations headed the other way in August, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Survey of Consumer Expectations

Fannie, Freddie Getting Closer to Retaining Their Earnings

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he expects an agreement soon to allow Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to begin retaining their earnings, one of the first steps in the administration's plan to return the mortgage-finance companies to private hands.

Investors Bet on Big Gains by Gold, Silver

Options bets are signaling the precious-metals resurgence has much further to go, with traders making wagers that gold may rally an additional 40% and silver almost another 80%.

Stocks Are Back Near Records, but Memories of 2018 Leave Investors Uneasy

Stocks have raced higher to start September, but signs of faltering growth are keeping investors on edge as they navigate what historically has been a turbulent period for markets.

The Hunt for Yield Could Still Get Fiercer

The hunt for yield is back with a vengeance and corporate bonds look to be among the biggest winners.

Mexican Inflation Eased in August

Mexico's consumer prices slipped in August from July thanks to lower food and energy costs, which helped move the annual inflation rate closer to the central bank's target.

German Exports Rise Unexpectedly

German exports unexpectedly rose 0.7% in July, offering some relief following a string of negative economic data from Europe's biggest economy.