Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Dow Industrials Edge Up in Quiet Session

Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed as investors looked ahead to meetings later this month where central bankers are expected to cut interest rates. 

 
New Saudi Oil Minister Vows to Maintain Crude Output Cuts

Saudi Arabia isn't planning to change its oil production policy, the country's newly appointed energy minister said. But the abrupt leadership change from OPEC's kingpin could complicate the cartel's response to a global crude glut. 

 
Johnson Vows Oct. 31 Brexit as Law Rules Out No Deal, Election Bid Fails

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stuck to his pledge that the U.K. would leave the EU on Oct. 31-even as a law came into force preventing the country from leaving on that date without an agreement and Parliament again rejected his bid to call an election before then. 

 
Inflation Expectations Ease in August, New York Fed Survey Says

Amid signs overall inflation may be moving higher, inflation expectations headed the other way in August, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Survey of Consumer Expectations 

 
Fannie, Freddie Getting Closer to Retaining Their Earnings

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he expects an agreement soon to allow Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to begin retaining their earnings, one of the first steps in the administration's plan to return the mortgage-finance companies to private hands. 

 
Investors Bet on Big Gains by Gold, Silver

Options bets are signaling the precious-metals resurgence has much further to go, with traders making wagers that gold may rally an additional 40% and silver almost another 80%. 

 
Stocks Are Back Near Records, but Memories of 2018 Leave Investors Uneasy

Stocks have raced higher to start September, but signs of faltering growth are keeping investors on edge as they navigate what historically has been a turbulent period for markets. 

 
The Hunt for Yield Could Still Get Fiercer

The hunt for yield is back with a vengeance and corporate bonds look to be among the biggest winners. 

 
Mexican Inflation Eased in August

Mexico's consumer prices slipped in August from July thanks to lower food and energy costs, which helped move the annual inflation rate closer to the central bank's target. 

 
German Exports Rise Unexpectedly

German exports unexpectedly rose 0.7% in July, offering some relief following a string of negative economic data from Europe's biggest economy.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.03% 0.89466 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.19% 62.92 Delayed Quote.11.62%
SILVER -0.56% 17.853 Delayed Quote.17.61%
WTI -0.24% 58.13 Delayed Quote.23.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:29pHUAWEI DROPS LAWSUIT AGAINST U.S. OVER SEIZED EQUIPMENT : court filing
RE
10:19pUAE energy minister trusts new Saudi energy minister will strengthen Saudi role in OPEC
RE
09:52pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Jobs growth continues in June quarter 2019 (Media Release)
PU
09:49pOil rises on hopes of extended OPEC production cuts
RE
09:47pApple, Foxconn say they overly relied on temporary workers in China
RE
09:47pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, ASEAN to further strengthen trade, economic relations
PU
09:41pNorthland Power to buy Colombian utility in C$1.05 billion deal
RE
09:37pCanada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion
RE
09:33pU.S. states launch antitrust probe of Google, advertising in focus
RE
09:33pBig Tech faces growing number of federal, state probes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar drifts down as trade-deal progress stokes cautious risk appetite
2TOLL BROTHERS INC : Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes
3PEUGEOT : Carmakers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
4Canada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion
5SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : urges WeWork to shelve IPO - FT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group