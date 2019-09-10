Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/10/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Johnson Vows Oct. 31 Brexit as Law Rules Out No Deal, Election Bid Fails

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stuck to his pledge that the U.K. would leave the EU on Oct. 31-even as a law came into force preventing the country from leaving on that date without an agreement and Parliament again rejected his bid to call an election before then. 

 
China's August CPI Rose 2.8% as Pork Prices Surge

China's consumer inflation beat market expectations in August due to a surge in pork prices. 

 
New Saudi Oil Minister Vows to Maintain Crude Output Cuts

Saudi Arabia isn't planning to change its oil production policy, the country's newly appointed energy minister said. But the abrupt leadership change from OPEC's kingpin could complicate the cartel's response to a global crude glut. 

 
U.K. Regulator Warns About Audit Quality

The U.K. Financial Reporting Council issued a sharp warning about the quality of audits of financial statements in Britain, a move that comes ahead of the FRC's integration into a new regulator. 

 
Investors Bet on Big Gains by Gold, Silver

Options bets are signaling the precious-metals resurgence has much further to go, with traders making wagers that gold may rally an additional 40% and silver almost another 80%. 

 
SEC Pressures Exchanges on Market-Surveillance Project

The SEC is stepping up pressure on exchanges to finish a huge, long-delayed database designed to help detect market manipulation and investigate episodes of anomalous trading. 

 
Dow Industrials Edge Up in Quiet Session

Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed as investors looked ahead to meetings later this month where central bankers are expected to cut interest rates. 

 
Stocks Are Back Near Records, but Memories of 2018 Leave Investors Uneasy

Stocks have raced higher to start September, but signs of faltering growth are keeping investors on edge as they navigate what historically has been a turbulent period for markets. 

 
The Hunt for Yield Could Still Get Fiercer

The hunt for yield is back with a vengeance and corporate bonds look to be among the biggest winners. 

 
Inflation Expectations Ease in August, New York Fed Survey Says

Amid signs overall inflation may be moving higher, inflation expectations headed the other way in August, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Survey of Consumer Expectations

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.04% 0.89497 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.38% 62.8 Delayed Quote.11.62%
SILVER -0.80% 17.806 Delayed Quote.17.61%
WTI -0.33% 58.1 Delayed Quote.23.37%
