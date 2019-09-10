U.S. Stocks Slip As Tech Sector Stumbles

U.S. stocks fell as renewed concerns about slowing global growth weighed on technology shares.

U.S. Job Openings Cool in Slowing Labor Market

The number of job openings decreased in July from a year earlier for the second consecutive month, underscoring slowing demand for new workers, though opportunities remain plentiful for job seekers.

BOE's Carney: Central Banks Have Weapons to Fight Next Downturn

The possibility of a slowdown "has gone up" around the world but the world's major central banks still have the capability of responding, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said.

A Giant Bet Against Natural Gas Is Blowing Up

Hedge funds and other money managers in August built up a big bet that natural gas prices would decline-their most bearish position in the futures market in over a decade-only to have prices shoot up 25%.

Rush to Corporate Bonds Reflects Cautious Optimism

A shift by some investors to corporate bonds from stocks indicates relative confidence in the ability to pay back debt despite slowing earnings growth.

What a Real Credit Crackdown Looks Like

India is upturning its shadow-banking sector and limiting funding avenues for property developers. Chinese policy makers should watch closely.

Talking Markets: ECB Stimulus May Not Live Up to Expectations

Investors may be too eager to anticipate aggressive stimulus measures from the European Central Bank on Thursday and risk setting themselves up for disappointment, analysts say.

Technology Is Banks' New Battleground

European banks are spending vast sums on technology-but it may not be enough to defend against the incursions of bigger, richer American rivals.

China Scraps Quotas for Approved Foreign Institutional Investors

The foreign-exchange regulator will scrap investment limits for two foreign-investor investment schemes in a bid to entice more funds into its capital markets amid rising outflow pressure.