Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Slip As Tech Sector Stumbles

U.S. stocks fell as renewed concerns about slowing global growth weighed on technology shares. 

 
U.S. Job Openings Cool in Slowing Labor Market

The number of job openings decreased in July from a year earlier for the second consecutive month, underscoring slowing demand for new workers, though opportunities remain plentiful for job seekers. 

 
BOE's Carney: Central Banks Have Weapons to Fight Next Downturn

The possibility of a slowdown "has gone up" around the world but the world's major central banks still have the capability of responding, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said. 

 
A Giant Bet Against Natural Gas Is Blowing Up

Hedge funds and other money managers in August built up a big bet that natural gas prices would decline-their most bearish position in the futures market in over a decade-only to have prices shoot up 25%. 

 
Rush to Corporate Bonds Reflects Cautious Optimism

A shift by some investors to corporate bonds from stocks indicates relative confidence in the ability to pay back debt despite slowing earnings growth. 

 
What a Real Credit Crackdown Looks Like

India is upturning its shadow-banking sector and limiting funding avenues for property developers. Chinese policy makers should watch closely. 

 
Talking Markets: ECB Stimulus May Not Live Up to Expectations

Investors may be too eager to anticipate aggressive stimulus measures from the European Central Bank on Thursday and risk setting themselves up for disappointment, analysts say. 

 
Technology Is Banks' New Battleground

European banks are spending vast sums on technology-but it may not be enough to defend against the incursions of bigger, richer American rivals. 

 
China Scraps Quotas for Approved Foreign Institutional Investors

The foreign-exchange regulator will scrap investment limits for two foreign-investor investment schemes in a bid to entice more funds into its capital markets amid rising outflow pressure.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54pThe New Tax Math for People Living in High-Tax States -- Journal Report
DJ
01:47pSURVEY : Check Use Drops to a New Low for B2B Payments 09/10/2019
PU
01:43pGermany sticking to balanced budget goal, Merkel says
RE
01:41pNaspers' Prosus indicative pricing 58.70 euros per share
RE
01:38pEXCLUSIVE : Mexico's new oil sales formula includes U.S. crude delivered to Houston - sources
RE
01:37pWESTERN GROWERS : Tom Nassif to Be Honored for Extraordinary Contributions to the Fresh Produce Industry
PU
01:30pIBM, Fraunhofer partner on German-backed quantum computing research push
RE
01:29pTearful Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
RE
01:28pWall Street dips as tech stocks lag; trade hopes cushion fall
RE
01:23pTearful Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
2CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
3WeWork IPO valuation may dip below $20 billion in fresh blow to leading investor SoftBank
4LA DORIA SPA : LA DORIA : Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report See Attachment View research
5BALFOUR BEATTY : Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group