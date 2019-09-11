Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/11/2019 | 01:16am EDT
American Businesses Say China's Slowdown Is a Greater Threat Than the Trade War

U.S. companies are downshifting in China as its economy slows and trade tensions with the U.S. persist, according to a new survey that highlights softening revenue, reduced investment and job cutbacks. 

 
JPMorgan CEO Dimon Raises Specter of Zero Rates

The biggest bank in the U.S. is starting to prepare for how to make money if interest rates in the U.S. drop to zero. 

 
Oil Prices Sink After Trump Ousts John Bolton

U.S. oil prices fell by about $1 a barrel when President Trump announced the resignation of national security adviser John Bolton, a policy hawk whose exit, analysts said, could lead to a greater global supply of crude. 

 
China's Leaders Are Penned In as Citizens Stomach High Pork Prices

Beijing has tried a variety of measures in recent weeks to bump up the pork supply and bring down prices after a yearlong outbreak of African swine fever decimated the country's hogs. So far, they haven't been enough. 

 
China's PBOC to Issue CNY5 Billion in Central Bank Bill Swaps

China's central bank will issue a 5 billion yuan ($703 million) central bank bill swap Wednesday in a bid to boost the liquidity of lenders' perpetual bonds. 

 
South Korea Files Complaint Against Japan's Export Curbs With WTO

South Korea on Wednesday said it has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization against Japan's curbs on exports of materials used by Korean high-technology companies, escalating the trade spat between the two U.S. allies. 

 
U.S. Warns Switzerland on Oversight of Facebook's Libra

The U.S. urged Switzerland to ensure its regulations governing cryptocurrencies are strong enough to prevent abuse, as the European banking hub prepares to host Libra, a digital currency proposed by Facebook. 

 
U.S. Job Openings Cool in Slowing Labor Market

The number of job openings decreased in July from a year earlier for the second consecutive month, underscoring slowing demand for new workers, though opportunities remain plentiful for job seekers. 

 
Hunting for Cheap Stocks Is Back in Favor

Over the past decade, value stocks have underperformed their growth counterparts in all but one year. But for the past two days, there has been a shift. 

 
U.S. Government Bonds Decline as Treasury Auctions New Debt

The auction and a crowded slate of corporate issuers added to the supply of fresh debt.

FACEBOOK -1.37% 186.17 Delayed Quote.42.02%
HUNTING PLC 4.53% 498.8 Delayed Quote.3.92%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 1.27% 116.87 Delayed Quote.18.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.25% 62.74 Delayed Quote.13.89%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.04% 7.1071 Delayed Quote.3.52%
WTI -0.36% 57.76 Delayed Quote.24.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:02aU.S. firms sour on their future in China as trade war bites - AmCham
RE
02:01aChina exempts 16 types of U.S. goods from additional tariffs
RE
01:46aFACEBOOK : Libra seeks payment system licence from Swiss FINMA
RE
01:43aDollar supported in cautious trade ahead of ECB
RE
01:42aDollar supported in cautious trade ahead of ECB
RE
01:42aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN : The President of Kazakhstan has met with Yang Jiechi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China
PU
01:35aNORTHERN BITCOIN : Starts with own wallet app 'wallace'
EQ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:08aIn a fracturing world, central banks still stuck together
RE
