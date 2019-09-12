Trump to Delay Tariffs on China by Two Weeks

President Trump says the U.S. will delay by two weeks a planned increase in tariffs on some Chinese imports, a move that could ease chilled relations between the two nations ahead of planned trade talks in Washington next month.

U.K. Government Outlines 'Worst-Case Scenario' for No-Deal Brexit

The British government described potential shortages of fuel and medicines, long traffic jams at ports and rising food prices in a report.

Gold Rises After Trump Tweet

The price of gold snapped a four-day losing streak after President Trump renewed his call for lower interest rates, urging the Federal Reserve to cut borrowing costs to zero or less.

Foreign Banks Risk Losing Dollar Access Under Expanded U.S. Counter-Terror Powers

The U.S. plans to use expanded counterterrorism powers to target foreign financial institutions that facilitate terrorist financing, leaders of terrorist groups and those participating in terrorist training over the internet, a senior U.S. Treasury Department official said.

U.K. Could Block Hong Kong Bid for London Exchange

The U.K. government is unlikely to approve a potential $36.6 billion takeover of London Stock Exchange Group PLC by its Hong Kong rival because it forms too critical a part of the country's financial infrastructure.

Small-Caps Extend Gains as Growth Worries Recede

Small-cap stocks are regaining some of their shine as hopes for lower interest rates and optimism about coming trade talks have lifted sentiment about the economic outlook.

Investor Hopes for Cheaper Money in Europe Dim

Economists broadly expect the ECB to reduce its key deposit rate by at least 10 basis points. But expectations for the size of the monthly bond-purchase program that might also be announced have been eroding.

Mexican Central Banker Sees Room for More Rate Cuts

Jonathan Heath says the Federal Reserve's easing offers a 'window of opportunity' to Mexico.

Trump Says Fed Should Reduce Rates to 'Zero, or Less'

President Trump renewed his call for lower interest rates and his attacks on the Federal Reserve.

Aramco IPO, Economic Slowdown to Weigh on OPEC Meeting

OPEC and its oil-producing allies are under considerable pressure as fresh forecasts point to declining global demand growth for crude and a potential world-wide economic slowdown.