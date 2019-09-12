Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/12/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
U.S. Deficit Tops $1 Trillion for First Time in Seven Years

The U.S. budget gap widened to more than $1 trillion in the first 11 months of the fiscal year, the first time year-to-date deficits have topped that mark since 2012. 

 
ECB Acts to Spur Eurozone's Flagging Economy

The European Central Bank cut its key interest rate and launched a sweeping package of bond purchases Thursday that lays the groundwork for a long period of ultraloose monetary policy, jolting European financial markets and triggering an immediate response from President Trump. 

 
California Bill Aimed at Ride Hailing Heralds Change Beyond Tech Firms

A landmark California employment bill that passed Wednesday could have implications for companies in fields far beyond technology and ride-hailing. 

 
Trump Plans for Oil Drilling in Arctic Refuge Clear Big Hurdle

The Trump administration's action clears the way for lease sales to oil companies this year. 

 
OPEC Defers Decision on Oil Output Reduction

OPEC and its oil-producing allies put off any talk of further output reductions, despite growing evidence of a mounting global supply glut and slowing demand growth for crude. 

 
Stocks Climb After ECB Stimulus Package

U.S. stocks closed higher after the European Central Bank unveiled a sweeping stimulus package and President Trump said he would delay an increase in tariffs on some Chinese imports. 

 
China Seeks to Narrow U.S. Talks to Break Deadlock

Beijing wants to narrow the scope of its negotiations with the U.S. to only trade matters, putting thornier national-security issues on a separate track. 

 
When Wall Street Flips Municipal Bonds, Towns and Schools Pay the Price

A Journal analysis of trading data suggests new bonds often are underpriced, which means taxpayers will pay more in interest. 

 
Weak Energy Prices Held Down Overall Inflation In August

U.S. consumer prices rose slowly in August, held down by weak energy prices that masked a broader firming in inflation. 

 
Economists Don't See Path to 3% Growth

The Trump administration's goal of achieving economic growth of 3% or better is looking increasingly remote this year, according to forecasters surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.07% 60.26 Delayed Quote.15.70%
WTI -0.05% 54.98 Delayed Quote.28.08%
