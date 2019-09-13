Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/13/2019 | 07:16am EDT
China to Exclude U.S. Soybeans and Pork From Additional Tariffs

The move by Beijing follows President Trump's two-week postponement of higher tariffs on some Chinese goods. 

 
Global Stocks Edge Up on Stimulus, Trade Hopes

Stocks ticked higher as investors digested news of fresh stimulus from the European Central Bank and signs that the deadlock in U.S.-China trade talks could be broken. 

 
Falling Yields Unleash Flood of Muni 'Century Bonds'

State and local governments, along with universities, are joining companies in a dash to issue debt and lock in low rates, sometimes for up to 100 years. 

 
Who Can Go Lower? Japan Considers Deeper Negative Rates After ECB Cut

The Bank of Japan is growing more open to the idea of cutting short-term interest rates deeper into negative territory, responding to global risks that are forcing other central banks to cut rates, said people familiar with the bank's thinking. 

 
Maritime Regulator Says Shipping Environmental Efforts 'Set to Go'

The maritime industry is moving full steam ahead toward overhauling how ships get their power despite dissent from some vessel owners over the impact to their operations and concerns from shipping customers over how costs will be shared across supply chains. 

 
U.S. Deficit Tops $1 Trillion for First Time in Seven Years

The U.S. budget gap widened to more than $1 trillion in the first 11 months of the fiscal year, the first time year-to-date deficits have topped that mark since 2012. 

 
Draghi's Calls on Berlin to Ramp Up Spending Again Fall on Deaf Ears

The German government has shown little interest in scrapping fiscal orthodoxy despite the threat of a recession, and Thursday's criticism of the ECB president cited lower financial-industry profit and returns on ordinary Germans' savings. 

 
OPEC Defers Decision on Oil Output Reduction

OPEC and its oil-producing allies put off any talk of further output reductions, despite growing evidence of a mounting global supply glut and slowing demand growth for crude. 

 
China Seeks to Narrow U.S. Talks to Break Deadlock

Beijing wants to narrow the scope of its negotiations with the U.S. to only trade matters, putting thornier national-security issues on a separate track.

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 60.38 Delayed Quote.15.70%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
WTI 0.18% 55.17 Delayed Quote.28.08%
