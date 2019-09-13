Retail Sales Rose in August

American shoppers spent strongly in August, supporting the broader economy at a time of heightened global uncertainty. Retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4% from a month earlier.

China to Exempt U.S. Soybeans and Pork From Punitive Tariffs

China will exempt purchases of U.S. soybeans, pork and other agricultural products from punitive tariffs, following President Trump's two-week postponement of higher levies on some Chinese goods.

Stocks Edge Up on Trade Hopes, Stimulus

U.S. stocks edged higher as trade tensions with China appeared to cool, putting major indexes on track for a third consecutive week of gains and within a hair of their records.

U.K. Steps Up Efforts Toward a Brexit Deal, Pushing Pound Higher

The British government is signaling it wants to step up talks to secure an agreement over its departure from the EU, stirring hopes that a Brexit deal can be struck next month.

Oil's Weekly Drop Highlights Lingering Oversupply Fears

Oil prices were on track for a roughly 2% weekly drop Friday, illustrating how fears of excess supply continue to keep crude prices down even as hopes for coming trade talks boost the outlook for the global economy.

Britons Seek Brexit Haven in Gold Market

As Brexit upends U.K. politics and hammers the pound, some Britons are searching for a haven-and the chance to make a quick buck-in the gold market.

U.S. Caps Fannie, Freddie Lending for Multifamily Properties

The federal regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac moved to cap the total amount of loans for multifamily rental properties that the mortgage-finance companies are allowed to purchase each year.

Falling Yields Unleash Flood of Muni 'Century Bonds'

State and local governments, along with universities, are joining companies in a dash to issue debt and lock in low rates, sometimes for up to 100 years.

Opioid Reckoning Hits Money Managers

Exposure to drug companies with potential liabilities stemming from widespread opioid addiction is damaging investment returns at several money managers as pain from the national drug crisis spreads.

Who Can Go Lower? Japan Considers Deeper Negative Rates After ECB Cut

The Bank of Japan is growing more open to the idea of cutting short-term interest rates deeper into negative territory, responding to global risks that are forcing other central banks to cut rates, said people familiar with the bank's thinking.