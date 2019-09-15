Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Fed Policy Statement, Home Sales, Industrial Production Data

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh figures on industrial production, housing starts and existing home sales. The Federal Reserve will release its policy statement. 

 
Oil Prices Soar After Saudi Attack

Crude prices surged following an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure and announcement from President Trump that he has authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. 

 
Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities Spark Supply Worries

Saudi Arabia raced to restore crude production knocked out by a weekend attack, but the blow at the heart of the kingdom's oil industry threatens to raise longer-term security concerns. 

 
Strong U.S. Dollar Prompts Speculation of Trump Intervention

The Trump administration has considered whether to use currency intervention as a weapon in its trade war, which has raised a host of questions among investors and traders, including whether such an effort would work. 

 
Companies Slow to Move Away From Libor

The world is moving toward a new short-term lending benchmark to replace the London interbank offered rate, but most companies surveyed said they weren't sure they will be prepared for Libor's demise in two years. 

 
Resilient U.S. Growth Propels Stocks as Trade Fears Ease

Investors are piling back into stocks and unwinding massive bets on haven assets, illustrating renewed faith that a resilient U.S. consumer can continue powering economic growth. 

 
Saudi Oil Attack Is Unlikely to Dent U.S. Economy

The strikes on Saudi oil facilities likely would have a limited direct effect on the U.S. economy, but could result in higher gas prices, potentially exerting an additional drag on slowing global growth, economists say. 

 
Junk Debt Sends Early Warning Signals

Warning signals are starting to flash in the market for junk debt, an indicator that investors are worried that companies with high debt loads could be at risk even if the U.S. economy avoids recession. 

 
Auto Sales Revved Up August Retail Spending

Spending on vehicles drove strong retail sales in August, suggesting American shoppers continue to support the economy at a time of heightened global uncertainty. 

 
China to Exempt U.S. Soybeans, Pork From Punitive Tariffs

China's move to exempt certain agricultural products from retaliatory tariffs appears aimed at addressing one of President Trump's most pressing demands during the protracted trade war.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 11.23% 66.82 Delayed Quote.11.63%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
WTI 9.71% 60.21 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:01pOil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
RE
10:00pOil prices soar 10% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply
RE
09:59pOil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
RE
09:42pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : 'Relations have vast potential'
PU
09:37pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : releases publication on planning for the 2021 Census (Media Release)
PU
09:16pROBERT IGER : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:02pDollar falls as oil attacks send investors to safety
RE
08:58pSaudi attacks threaten U.S. gasoline price hikes, particularly in California
RE
07:35pEXCLUSIVE : WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
3DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
4Oil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
5DREAM UNLIMITED CORP : DREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Agreement to Be Acquired by Real ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group