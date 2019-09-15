Log in
09/15/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Fed Policy Statement, Home Sales, Industrial Production Data

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh figures on industrial production, housing starts and existing home sales. The Federal Reserve will release its policy statement. 

 
Oil Prices Soar After Saudi Attack

Crude prices surged following an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure and announcement from President Trump that he has authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. 

 
Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities Spark Supply Worries

Saudi Arabia raced to restore crude production knocked out by a weekend attack, but the blow at the heart of the kingdom's oil industry threatens to raise longer-term security concerns. 

 
China's Economic Activity Cooled in August

China's economic activities cooled further in August, adding to challenges for Beijing as it tries to ease trade tensions with the U.S. Value-added industrial output in China rose 4.4% in August from a year earlier, slower than the 4.8% increase in July. 

 
Strong U.S. Dollar Prompts Speculation of Trump Intervention

The Trump administration has considered whether to use currency intervention as a weapon in its trade war, which has raised a host of questions among investors and traders, including whether such an effort would work. 

 
Companies Slow to Move Away From Libor

The world is moving toward a new short-term lending benchmark to replace the London interbank offered rate, but most companies surveyed said they weren't sure they will be prepared for Libor's demise in two years. 

 
Resilient U.S. Growth Propels Stocks as Trade Fears Ease

Investors are piling back into stocks and unwinding massive bets on haven assets, illustrating renewed faith that a resilient U.S. consumer can continue powering economic growth. 

 
Saudi Oil Attack Is Unlikely to Dent U.S. Economy

The strikes on Saudi oil facilities likely would have a limited direct effect on the U.S. economy, but could result in higher gas prices, potentially exerting an additional drag on slowing global growth, economists say. 

 
Junk Debt Sends Early Warning Signals

Warning signals are starting to flash in the market for junk debt, an indicator that investors are worried that companies with high debt loads could be at risk even if the U.S. economy avoids recession. 

 
Auto Sales Revved Up August Retail Spending

Spending on vehicles drove strong retail sales in August, suggesting American shoppers continue to support the economy at a time of heightened global uncertainty.

LONDON BRENT OIL 10.18% 66.25 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI 8.86% 59.77 Delayed Quote.23.74%
