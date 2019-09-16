Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/16/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Fed Policy Statement, Home Sales, Industrial Production Data

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh figures on industrial production, housing starts and existing home sales. The Federal Reserve will release its policy statement. 

 
U.S. Stock Futures Retreat as Oil Prices Jump

U.S. stock futures fell and haven assets like gold and the Japanese yen gained after a weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities sent crude prices surging. 

 
Oil Prices Soar After Saudi Attack

Crude prices surged following an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure and announcement from President Trump that he has authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. 

 
Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities Spark Supply Worries

Saudi Arabia raced to restore crude production knocked out by a weekend attack, but the blow at the heart of the kingdom's oil industry threatens to raise longer-term security concerns. 

 
China's Economy Aches All Over as Beijing Seeks Trade Fix With the U.S.

Economic activity in China cooled further in August, testing Beijing's tolerance for slower growth as it seeks to ease trade tensions with the U.S. 

 
Strong U.S. Dollar Prompts Speculation of Trump Intervention

The Trump administration has considered whether to use currency intervention as a weapon in its trade war, which has raised a host of questions among investors and traders, including whether such an effort would work. 

 
Companies Slow to Move Away From Libor

The world is moving toward a new short-term lending benchmark to replace the London interbank offered rate, but most companies surveyed said they weren't sure they will be prepared for Libor's demise in two years. 

 
Resilient U.S. Growth Propels Stocks as Trade Fears Ease

Investors are piling back into stocks and unwinding massive bets on haven assets, illustrating renewed faith that a resilient U.S. consumer can continue powering economic growth. 

 
Saudi Oil Attack Is Unlikely to Dent U.S. Economy

The strikes on Saudi oil facilities likely would have a limited direct effect on the U.S. economy, but could result in higher gas prices, potentially exerting an additional drag on slowing global growth, economists say. 

 
Junk Debt Sends Early Warning Signals

Warning signals are starting to flash in the market for junk debt, an indicator that investors are worried that companies with high debt loads could be at risk even if the U.S. economy avoids recession.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 9.61% 65.92 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI 8.68% 59.65 Delayed Quote.23.74%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42aNATIONAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : Statistics Bulletin №2 (63)
05:37aBiggest oil price surge since 1991 as 'locked and loaded' U.S. points finger at Iran for attack
05:32aUAW workers head for picket lines in first national strike against GM since 2007
05:26aGerman climate package to cost government 4-5 billion euros per year initially - SPD
05:22aDANMARKS NATIONALBANK : Mortgage refinancing supports private consumption
05:22aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Invitation to bid for 6-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
05:22aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Announcement of auction - Reopening of Federal Treasury notes
05:18aOil soars after Saudi supply shock, stocks slide
05:17aOil soars after Saudi supply shock, stocks slide
05:17aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : Average gross earnings for July 2019 1.1% higher than gross earnings for the previous month
MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil soars after attacks on Saudi, weak China data hits shares
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AND UNIONPAY, THE WORLD'S LARGEST CARD SCHEME, SIGN MOU TO FORM EXPANDED GLOBAL STRATEG..
4Saudi oil attack puts spotlight on global emergency stockpiles
5Oil-exporter currencies, safe havens rally after Saudi attacks

