Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Oil Prices Log Historic Rally After Saudi Attack

Oil prices logged one of their largest rallies ever, highlighting anxiety that weekend attacks on the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry could cause supply shortages and pose a new threat to the global economy. 

 
U.S. Stocks Retreat as Oil Prices Surge

Stocks fell and haven assets like gold and the Japanese yen gained after a weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities sent crude prices surging. 

 
Inflation Bonds Lead Gains in U.S. Government Debt

U.S. government bonds that offer investors protection against inflation rallied Monday, powered by concerns that a surge in oil prices would raise consumer prices after an attack on the heart of Saudi Arab's oil industry. 

 
The Fed's Tail-Chasing Problem

The U.S. economy is probably going to be fine, but the Federal Reserve looks likely to lower rates this week anyway. 

 
OPEC, Russia to Hold Off Pumping More Oil After Attacks in Saudi Arabia

OPEC and Russia are so far holding off pumping more oil to fill potential gaps in global supplies after an attack in Saudi Arabia over the weekend led to a major crude disruption, officials said. 

 
No Brexit Breakthrough as U.K. Prime Minister Meets With Top EU Official

The EU's Jean-Claude Juncker told U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson the bloc is still awaiting concrete proposals from London for how to avoid a physical border on the island of Ireland, damping hopes of a swift breakthrough in Brexit talks. 

 
EU Braces for U.S. Tariffs Over Airbus Dispute

The U.S. is poised to impose new tariffs on European Union exports over the bloc's subsidies to Airbus, the EU's trade chief said, citing the Trump administration's unwillingness to settle a dispute over aircraft makers. 

 
Global Services Trade Also Set To Slow, Says WTO

The impact of the U.S.-China trade war, until now largely confined to manufacturing, may be spreading to the trade in services, a development that could further drag on global economic growth. 

 
China's Economy Aches All Over as Beijing Seeks Trade Fix With the U.S.

Economic activity in China cooled further in August, testing Beijing's tolerance for slower growth as it seeks to ease trade tensions with the U.S. 

 
Trump Again Pressures Fed in Wake of Saudi Attacks

President Trump repeated his sharp criticism of the Federal Reserve after an attack in Saudi Arabia over the weekend led to a major crude-oil disruption.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -3.39% 121.24 Real-time Quote.49.48%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.17% 0.88504 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL 13.11% 67.95 Delayed Quote.11.63%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.18% 64 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
WTI 12.65% 61.81 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pATTACK ON SAUDI ARABIA 'UNPRECEDENTED' : U.S. defense secretary
RE
05:50pTrump says U.S. does not need Middle East oil, but cargoes keep coming
RE
05:50pPrymrr Headlines at Alienstock Debuting New Songs
SE
05:49pU.S. prepared to tap emergency oil reserves, Perry says no decision yet
RE
05:49pU.S. lawmakers blast Iran, wary of war, after Saudi oil attack
RE
05:49pSAUDI ARAMCO ATTACKS : What we know so far
RE
05:49pSaudi's oil storage gives market temporary cushion - analysts
RE
05:49pAttacks on Saudi oil facilities - what will it mean for consumers?
RE
05:42pSTEVE COHEN : Congressman Cohen Announces $9.9 Million Grant to St. Jude
PU
05:39pUtilities Flat as War Fears Spur Safe Havens -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says looks like Iran was behind Saudi oil attacks
4OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT : publishes reasoned opinion on ams offer
5Saudi oil attack puts spotlight on global emergency stockpiles

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group