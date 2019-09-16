Oil Prices Log Historic Rally After Saudi Attack

Oil prices logged one of their largest rallies ever, highlighting anxiety that weekend attacks on the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry could cause supply shortages and pose a new threat to the global economy.

U.S. Stocks Retreat as Oil Prices Surge

Stocks fell and haven assets like gold and the Japanese yen gained after a weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities sent crude prices surging.

Inflation Bonds Lead Gains in U.S. Government Debt

U.S. government bonds that offer investors protection against inflation rallied Monday, powered by concerns that a surge in oil prices would raise consumer prices after an attack on the heart of Saudi Arab's oil industry.

The Fed's Tail-Chasing Problem

The U.S. economy is probably going to be fine, but the Federal Reserve looks likely to lower rates this week anyway.

OPEC, Russia to Hold Off Pumping More Oil After Attacks in Saudi Arabia

OPEC and Russia are so far holding off pumping more oil to fill potential gaps in global supplies after an attack in Saudi Arabia over the weekend led to a major crude disruption, officials said.

No Brexit Breakthrough as U.K. Prime Minister Meets With Top EU Official

The EU's Jean-Claude Juncker told U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson the bloc is still awaiting concrete proposals from London for how to avoid a physical border on the island of Ireland, damping hopes of a swift breakthrough in Brexit talks.

EU Braces for U.S. Tariffs Over Airbus Dispute

The U.S. is poised to impose new tariffs on European Union exports over the bloc's subsidies to Airbus, the EU's trade chief said, citing the Trump administration's unwillingness to settle a dispute over aircraft makers.

Global Services Trade Also Set To Slow, Says WTO

The impact of the U.S.-China trade war, until now largely confined to manufacturing, may be spreading to the trade in services, a development that could further drag on global economic growth.

China's Economy Aches All Over as Beijing Seeks Trade Fix With the U.S.

Economic activity in China cooled further in August, testing Beijing's tolerance for slower growth as it seeks to ease trade tensions with the U.S.

Trump Again Pressures Fed in Wake of Saudi Attacks

President Trump repeated his sharp criticism of the Federal Reserve after an attack in Saudi Arabia over the weekend led to a major crude-oil disruption.