News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/16/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Oil Prices Log Historic Rally After Saudi Attack

Oil prices logged one of their largest rallies ever, highlighting anxiety that weekend attacks on the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry could cause supply shortages and pose a new threat to the global economy. 

 
U.S. Stocks Retreat as Oil Prices Surge

Stocks fell and haven assets like gold and the Japanese yen gained after a weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities sent crude prices surging. 

 
Trump Moves Ahead With U.S.-Japan Trade Pact That Eases Some Tariffs

President Trump notified Congress on Monday that the U.S. and Japan were prepared to enter a limited agreement that would lower some tariffs and set terms of digital trade. 

 
California Governor Joins Those Wanting to Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would sign a bill banning flavored e-cigarettes if the state legislature sent one his way. 

 
Inflation Bonds Lead Gains in U.S. Government Debt

U.S. government bonds that offer investors protection against inflation rallied Monday, powered by concerns that a surge in oil prices would raise consumer prices after an attack on the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry. 

 
The Fed's Tail-Chasing Problem

The U.S. economy is probably going to be fine, but the Federal Reserve looks likely to lower rates this week anyway. 

 
OPEC, Russia to Hold Off Pumping More Oil After Attacks in Saudi Arabia

OPEC and Russia are so far holding off pumping more oil to fill potential gaps in global supplies after an attack in Saudi Arabia over the weekend led to a major crude disruption, officials said. 

 
No Brexit Breakthrough as U.K. Prime Minister Meets With Top EU Official

The EU's Jean-Claude Juncker told U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson the bloc is still awaiting concrete proposals from London for how to avoid a physical border on the island of Ireland, damping hopes of a swift breakthrough in Brexit talks. 

 
EU Braces for U.S. Tariffs Over Airbus Dispute

The U.S. is poised to impose new tariffs on European Union exports over the bloc's subsidies to Airbus, the EU's trade chief said, citing the Trump administration's unwillingness to settle a dispute over aircraft makers. 

 
Global Services Trade Also Set To Slow, Says WTO

The impact of the U.S.-China trade war, until now largely confined to manufacturing, may be spreading to the trade in services, a development that could further drag on global economic growth.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -3.39% 121.24 Real-time Quote.44.40%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.14% 0.88651 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.04% 68.07 Delayed Quote.11.63%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.03% 63.94 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
WTI 0.02% 61.89 Delayed Quote.23.74%
