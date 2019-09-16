Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/16/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Oil Prices Log Historic Rally After Saudi Attack

Oil prices logged one of their largest rallies ever, highlighting anxiety that weekend attacks on the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry could cause supply shortages and pose a new threat to the global economy. 

 
China Vice Finance Minister to Visit U.S. to Pave Way for Trade Talks

China plans to send an aide of top trade negotiator Liu He to the U.S. to pave the way for high-level meetings, scheduled to take place in Washington in early October. 

 
Trump Moves Ahead With U.S.-Japan Trade Pact That Eases Some Tariffs

President Trump notified Congress on Monday that the U.S. and Japan were prepared to enter a limited agreement that would lower some tariffs and set terms of digital trade. 

 
RBA Leaves Door Open to Cut Again; Timing Uncertain

The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept the door open to cut interest rates further, but for now is assessing the impact of cuts announced in June and July. 

 
U.S. Stocks Retreat as Oil Prices Surge

Stocks fell and haven assets like gold and the Japanese yen gained after a weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities sent crude prices surging. 

 
California Governor Joins Those Wanting to Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would sign a bill banning flavored e-cigarettes if the state legislature sent one his way. 

 
Inflation Bonds Lead Gains in U.S. Government Debt

U.S. government bonds that offer investors protection against inflation rallied Monday, powered by concerns that a surge in oil prices would raise consumer prices after an attack on the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry. 

 
The Fed's Tail-Chasing Problem

The U.S. economy is probably going to be fine, but the Federal Reserve looks likely to lower rates this week anyway. 

 
OPEC, Russia to Hold Off Pumping More Oil After Attacks in Saudi Arabia

OPEC and Russia are so far holding off pumping more oil to fill potential gaps in global supplies after an attack in Saudi Arabia over the weekend led to a major crude disruption, officials said. 

 
No Brexit Breakthrough as U.K. Prime Minister Meets With Top EU Official

The EU's Jean-Claude Juncker told U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson the bloc is still awaiting concrete proposals from London for how to avoid a physical border on the island of Ireland, damping hopes of a swift breakthrough in Brexit talks.

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.18% 0.88683 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.09% 68.24 Delayed Quote.11.63%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.02% 63.9207 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
WTI 0.13% 61.97 Delayed Quote.23.74%
11:50pCurrency provision won't be in Japan-U.S. trade deal - Aso
RE
11:49pJapan seeks to confirm no additional tariffs on auto exports to U.S. - Motegi
RE
11:17pQUEENSLAND SUGAR : Harriet joins the team, 17/9/2019
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:07pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, September 1-10, 2019
PU
11:07pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Industrial Production Operation In August 2019
PU
11:07pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Investment in Fixed Assets for the First Eight Months of 2019
PU
11:05pChina will need 8,090 new airplanes over next 20 years - Boeing
RE
11:01pChina keeps one-year money market rate unchanged but easing still likely
RE
