Oil Prices Steady as Global Stocks Waver

Oil prices held their gains after a historic jump the day earlier, while global stocks slipped.

Oil's Violent Swings Reinforce Saudi Arabia's Key Role in Energy Markets

The surge in oil prices in response to the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry has reminded investors that crude prices are still largely driven by the world's largest exporter, despite the flow of U.S. shale onto the market.

Why Fed Officials Aren't Saying More About the Rate Outlook

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is leading his colleagues to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point at their meeting this week, for the second time in as many months.

PBOC Injects $28.3 Billion of Liquidity via Medium-Term Lending Facility

China's central bank injected $28.3 billion of liquidity into the banking system via the medium-term lending facility, while keeping the interest rate of the monetary tool unchanged.

China Vice Finance Minister to Visit U.S. to Pave Way for Trade Talks

China plans to send an aide of top trade negotiator Liu He to the U.S. to pave the way for high-level meetings, scheduled to take place in Washington in early October.

Coming Soon in China: Social Credit for Companies, Too

International media have focused mostly on the dystopian potential of individual social-credit scores, but foreign businesses will be affected, too.

China Is Pitting the Yuan Against the Dollar. So Far, It's Not Going to Plan.

The yuan has failed to rise in currency-trading rankings even as Beijing has promoted it as a core element of their international political engagement, and officials talk of positioning it as an alternative to the U.S. dollar for trade and finance.

Trump Moves Ahead With U.S.-Japan Trade Pact That Eases Some Tariffs

President Trump notified Congress on Monday that the U.S. and Japan were prepared to enter a limited agreement that would lower some tariffs and set terms of digital trade.

RBA Leaves Door Open to Cut Again; Timing Uncertain

The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept the door open to cut interest rates further, but for now is assessing the impact of cuts announced in June and July.

Daily Global FX Trade Jumps to $6.6 Trillion: BIS

The forex exchange market business is booming, with daily global transactions rising to $6.6 trillion in April 2019, data from the Bank for International Settlements showed.