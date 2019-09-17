Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Trump Says China Is Buying U.S. Farm Products

President Trump said China has started to buy U.S. agricultural products, and signaled optimism that his administration will be able to sign a trade deal with China before the 2020 presidential election. 

 
Japan Exports Fell More Than Expected in August

Japan's exports, its main engine of growth, contracted at a much faster pace than anticipated in August, darkening the country's economic outlook and possibly fueling policy stimulus expectations. 

 
Fed Intervenes to Curb Soaring Short-Term Borrowing Costs

For the first time in more than a decade, the Federal Reserve injected cash into money markets Tuesday to pull down interest rates and said it would do so again Wednesday after technical factors led to a sudden shortfall of cash. 

 
Saudi Arabia Set to Return to Normal Oil Production Levels by End of Month

Saudi Arabia will soon restore most of its oil output and return to normal production levels in weeks, the country's energy ministry said Tuesday. 

 
Oil-Market Turbulence Whipsaws Junk Bonds

Volatility in oil prices is whipsawing the U.S. high-yield bond market, with investors focusing on junk bonds of oil-and-natural gas companies. California Resources and Chesapeake Energy were the top-traded high-yield bond issuers. 

 
Exchange Stocks Rally on Volatility in Markets

Exchange operators are benefiting from large swings in the stock, bond and currency markets. 

 
Copper's Reversal Highlights Chinese Growth Fears

Copper futures have fallen more than 2.5% in the first two sessions of the week, a sign that some investors are still uneasy about the U.S.-China trade war despite hopes for coming talks. 

 
Home-Builder Stocks Jump as Mortgage Rates Slide

Shares of home-building companies are on pace for their best year since 2012, buoyed by a drop in mortgage rates and firming housing data. 

 
Lawmakers Seek Information From Rivals to Big Tech Firms

The House Judiciary Committee is seeking information from competitors to large technology firms as it probes whether they have abused their market power. 

 
Trump Administration Looks to Supreme Court to Rein In Consumer Finance Agency

Critics argue the CFPB's design interferes with the president's constitutional power over the executive branch.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP -12.08% 14.34 Delayed Quote.-15.85%
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION -14.08% 1.77 Delayed Quote.-15.71%
LME COPPER CASH -1.96% 5762 End-of-day quote.-1.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.39% 64.42 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI 0.15% 58.99 Delayed Quote.21.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aBritain hopes for trade deal with Australia within months of Brexit
RE
12:13aFactbox - Foreign investment deals rejected by Australia
RE
12:08aPhilippine central bank says September CPI forecast will guide policy decision
RE
12:06aEXCLUSIVE : Where's the beef? Argentine ranchers hope more is headed for China
RE
12:05aMigrating Everything to iPhone 11 (Pro) Only Needs One Simple Click with Newly Refined AnyTrans 8
SE
09/17BWI BUILDING AND WOOD WORKER INTERNATIONAL : Global union still concerned over Tokyo 2020 working conditions
PU
09/17CAAM CHINA ASSOCIATION OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE : The decrease of passenger cars slightly higher than the overall
PU
09/17CAAM CHINA ASSOCIATION OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE : The decline of automobiles narrowed
PU
09/17CAAM CHINA ASSOCIATION OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE : The decrease of auto export narrowed
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : fourth-quarter forecast, marketing software unit disappoint
3Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
4Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
5SC FULIN TRANSPORTATION GROUP CO., L : Chile taps China, Japan in lithium-for-tech push, faces tough sell
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group