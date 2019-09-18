Japan Exports Fell More Than Expected in August

Japan's exports, its main engine of growth, contracted at a much faster pace than anticipated in August, darkening the country's economic outlook and possibly fueling policy stimulus expectations.

Fed Intervenes to Curb Soaring Short-Term Borrowing Costs

For the first time in more than a decade, the Federal Reserve injected cash into money markets Tuesday to pull down interest rates and said it would do so again Wednesday after technical factors led to a sudden shortfall of cash.

Saudi Arabia Set to Return to Normal Oil Production Levels by End of Month

Saudi Arabia will soon restore most of its oil output and return to normal production levels in weeks, the country's energy ministry said Tuesday.

China's Fiscal Spending Drops for First Time in Seven Months

Chinese government spending in August declined for the first time in seven months, suggesting that the government may be running low on fiscal firepower to stabilize economic growth.

Trump Says China Is Buying U.S. Farm Products

President Trump said China has started to buy U.S. agricultural products, and signaled optimism that his administration will be able to sign a trade deal with China before the 2020 presidential election.

Oil-Market Turbulence Whipsaws Junk Bonds

Volatility in oil prices is whipsawing the U.S. high-yield bond market, with investors focusing on junk bonds of oil-and-natural gas companies. California Resources and Chesapeake Energy were the top-traded high-yield bond issuers.

Exchange Stocks Rally on Volatility in Markets

Exchange operators are benefiting from large swings in the stock, bond and currency markets.

Copper's Reversal Highlights Chinese Growth Fears

Copper futures have fallen more than 2.5% in the first two sessions of the week, a sign that some investors are still uneasy about the U.S.-China trade war despite hopes for coming talks.

Home-Builder Stocks Jump as Mortgage Rates Slide

Shares of home-building companies are on pace for their best year since 2012, buoyed by a drop in mortgage rates and firming housing data.

Lawmakers Seek Information From Rivals to Big Tech Firms

The House Judiciary Committee is seeking information from competitors to large technology firms as it probes whether they have abused their market power.