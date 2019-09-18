Fed Prepares Second Rate Cut to Cushion Against Global Risks

The Federal Reserve is likely to cut its short-term benchmark rate at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. The big question is what kind of clues the central bank offers about any more rate reductions.

Short-Term Funding Spike Raises Hopes for Fed Cuts

The tumult this week in U.S. overnight money markets is adding to investors' hopes that the Federal Reserve might cut rates faster than expected or restart bond buying to boost the amount of money in the financial system.

Global Stocks Pause Ahead of Fed Decision

Global stocks paused ahead of an interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve, amid political tensions and a volatile week for oil prices.

Mortgage Rates Decline Ahead of Fed Meeting

Consumers' borrowing costs have drifted lower since the Federal Reserve cut interest rates in July, fueling a wave of mortgage refinancing and helping to support household spending despite deepening economic uncertainty.

Index Funds Are the New Kings of Wall Street

Money managers who mimic the stock market just became the new titans of the fund-management world.

U.S. Housing Starts Rose Strongly in August

Housing starts climbed 12.3% in August from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.364 million. This marked the strongest annual pace of home construction since June 2007, when starts logged in at an annual rate of 1.448 million.

Exchanges Vie With Ultrafast Traders for Mom-and-Pop Stock Orders

Exchanges are challenging high-speed traders in the battle for mom-and-pop investors' stock orders, looking to gain market share in the fiercely competitive business of U.S. equities trading.

Fed Intervenes to Curb Soaring Short-Term Borrowing Costs

For the first time in more than a decade, the Federal Reserve injected cash into money markets Tuesday to pull down interest rates and said it would do so again Wednesday after technical factors led to a sudden shortfall of cash.

Japan Exports Fell More Than Expected in August

Japan's exports, its main engine of growth, contracted at a much faster pace than anticipated in August, darkening the country's economic outlook and possibly fueling policy stimulus expectations.