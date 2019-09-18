Fed Cuts Rates by Quarter Point but Faces Growing Split

The Fed voted to cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point for the second time in as many months to cushion the economy against a global slowdown amplified by the U.S.-China trade war. But the central bankers were divided over the decision and the outlook for further reductions.

Stocks Climb Back as Fed Cuts Rates

U.S. stocks wobbled, then staged a late-session rebound after the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates but signaled a divided outlook for the rest of the year.

Fed Injects More Into Money Markets After Banks Bid Heavily for Funds

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York saw huge demand from banks as they rushed to bid on the $75 billion on offer in a second day of intervention to ease a crunch in overnight funding markets.

Brazil Central Bank Cuts Benchmark Rate to Record Low

Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate as expected, as consumer price increases remain under control amid a yearslong economic slowdown.

Trump Orders Substantial New Sanctions on Iran

President Trump said on Wednesday that he ordered Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to substantially raise sanctions on Iran, the first U.S. policy response to last week's attack on critical Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Canada's Annual Inflation Slowed in August

Canada's annual inflation rate slowed slightly in August because of a price drop in gasoline and fresh vegetables, although it remained close to the Bank of Canada's 2% target for a sixth straight month.

Index Funds Are the New Kings of Wall Street

Money managers who mimic the stock market just became the new titans of the fund-management world.

U.S. Housing Starts Rose Significantly in August

Home building in the U.S. increased in August to the highest level since June 2007, a positive note for the housing industry in a year marked by lagging home sales and sluggish single-family construction.

Exchanges Vie With Ultrafast Traders for Mom-and-Pop Stock Orders

Exchanges are challenging high-speed traders in the battle for mom-and-pop investors' stock orders, looking to gain market share in the fiercely competitive business of U.S. equities trading.

U.K. Inflation Cools

Inflation in the U.K. slowed sharply in August to 1.7%, a slide driven by tumbling prices for computer games over the summer.